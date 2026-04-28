12 Couple Stories That Prove Love and Laughter Go Hand in Hand

I Refuse to Pay for My Stepson’s College After My Wife Lied to Me
Family & kids
02/26/2026
Love and laughter stories have a way of reminding you what relationships are really made of. Some couples show their full personality on the very first date. Others spend years cheerfully discovering each other’s quirks. These 12 stories are proof that the best kind of love always comes with a little warmth, a little humor and a lot of heart.
Couple stories like these are hard to read without smiling. And small arguments only make the love feel more real.
A few more stories that remind you love is always in season:
Do you have a funny story about your other half? Tell us in the comments!