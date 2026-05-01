OH, FORGIVE HIM, ABSOLUTELY, FOR YOUR OWN PEACE OF MIND. THEN SUE HIM FOR A LEGALLY BINDING CHILD SUPPORT AND ALIMONY ORDER. HE HAS NO RIGHTS, HE ABANDONED YOU. NOTHING ELSE MATTERS.
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Life can feel like a constant battle against rigid rules and cold people, but sometimes a person decides to go off-script to help someone in need. Real human connection is often messy and doesn’t follow a perfect formula. Here are 10 stories of kindness that prove real empathy finds us when we need it the most.
OH, FORGIVE HIM, ABSOLUTELY, FOR YOUR OWN PEACE OF MIND. THEN SUE HIM FOR A LEGALLY BINDING CHILD SUPPORT AND ALIMONY ORDER. HE HAS NO RIGHTS, HE ABANDONED YOU. NOTHING ELSE MATTERS.
If a moment like this ever stayed with you, even years later, share it with our readers in the comments below.