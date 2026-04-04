I Refused to Cook for Her Approval and My MIL Asked for the Recipe

I need to tell someone this story because I’ve been carrying it around for three months and it still makes me laugh and cry at the same time.

My mother-in-law, Patricia, is a 61-year-old woman who lives twelve minutes away and believes that a meal without meat is not technically a meal. She has said this out loud. More than once. At my dinner table. Without being asked.

My husband Daniel and I went vegan about two years ago — nothing dramatic, no manifesto, no judgment toward anyone else. I had some health issues, and he did it to support me, and somewhere along the way we both just felt better and kept going. We don’t push it on anyone. We are, I hope, the least annoying vegans you’ve ever met.

Patricia did not see it this way. And Patricia, crucially, has a key to our house.