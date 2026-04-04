I Refused to Cook for Her Approval and My MIL Asked for the Recipe
A reader from Nashville wrote to us about a family dinner that refused to go as planned. Her mother-in-law’s life-long hatred of veganism ended with one bite. Forever. This story will change how you see your own kitchen.
My Mother-in-Law
I need to tell someone this story because I’ve been carrying it around for three months and it still makes me laugh and cry at the same time.
My mother-in-law, Patricia, is a 61-year-old woman who lives twelve minutes away and believes that a meal without meat is not technically a meal. She has said this out loud. More than once. At my dinner table. Without being asked.
My husband Daniel and I went vegan about two years ago — nothing dramatic, no manifesto, no judgment toward anyone else. I had some health issues, and he did it to support me, and somewhere along the way we both just felt better and kept going. We don’t push it on anyone. We are, I hope, the least annoying vegans you’ve ever met.
Patricia did not see it this way. And Patricia, crucially, has a key to our house.
The Comment That Started Everything
She started showing up on weeknights around six. Not every night — just enough to keep us guessing.
She’d walk in while I was cooking, set her bag down on the counter I’d just wiped clean, and survey the stove with the expression of someone who had arrived at the scene of a small but troubling accident. “What’s this?” she’d say, lifting a lid without asking. “Lentil soup.”
A pause. The particular pause of a woman exercising enormous restraint. “I’ll pick something up on my way home.”
She never said it cruelly. That was the thing that made it so hard to be properly angry. She loves Daniel. She remembers every birthday. She once drove forty minutes in the rain to bring me cold medicine without being asked.
She is not a bad person. She is simply a person who believes, at a cellular level, that dinner without meat is more of a snack situation.
The comments came steadily. Not attacks — observations. The kind that land softly but accumulate. She mentioned that her friend Carol makes pasta with a meat sauce that Daniel used to love. She wondered aloud whether I was getting enough protein.
She asked Daniel once, while I was standing six feet away, whether he ever just wanted a proper meal. He told her, gently, to stop. She apologized to him. She did not apologize to me.
The Recipe She Swore She Would Never Touch
This went on for months. I tried adjusting. I made heartier dishes — roasted vegetable tacos with cashew crema, rich mushroom stews, a butternut squash lasagna that took me two hours. She ate politely and found something encouraging to say about each one, which was almost worse than criticism because it came with a “but” that arrived either immediately or later through Daniel.
By month three, something had shifted in me. Not anger, exactly. More like a quiet determination. I stopped cooking for her approval and started cooking the thing I make when I need to remind myself why we eat this way in the first place.
One Tuesday she showed up at 6:15, unannounced as usual. I was already at the stove. I didn’t change a thing. I made my Spicy Peanut Noodles With Crispy Tofu.
Here’s what she didn’t know about this recipe: it doesn’t taste vegan. It doesn’t taste healthy. It tastes like something you’d order at a restaurant at 11pm when you’re starving and you just want something that hits every single note at once — spicy, sweet, salty, creamy, with a little crunch that makes you keep going back for another bite.
The tofu, when you press it properly and cook it in a hot pan until the edges are almost aggressively crispy, doesn’t taste like nothing. It tastes like whatever you season it with, plus texture, plus that particular satisfaction of something that crunches when you expect it to be soft.
She took one bite. She didn’t say anything. She took another.
— What’s in the sauce? — she asked finally.
— Peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, garlic, ginger, a little maple syrup, chili flakes, — I said.
— That’s it?
— That’s it.
She ate the entire bowl. She pushed the last noodles around to get the sauce. She looked genuinely annoyed with herself and also completely unable to stop.
When she finished she looked up and said, — I’m not becoming vegan.
— I know, — I said.
— But I would eat this again.
That was it. That was the whole victory. Four words. I would eat this again. From Patricia, that is a Michelin star.
The Recipe: Spicy Peanut Noodles With Crispy Tofu
Serves 2–3. Ready in 30 minutes. The kind of dinner that makes people go quiet.
For the crispy tofu:
- 1 block (14 oz) extra-firm tofu
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp cornstarch
- 2 tbsp neutral oil
For the noodles:
- 8 oz noodles of your choice (rice noodles, spaghetti, or ramen all work)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp fresh ginger, grated
For the sauce:
- 3 tbsp peanut butter (creamy)
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 tsp chili flakes (or more — be honest with yourself)
- 3–4 tbsp warm water to loosen
To finish:
- Sliced green onions
- Crushed roasted peanuts
- Fresh cilantro if you’re into it
- Lime wedge
- Press your tofu for at least 15 minutes — wrap it in a clean towel, put something heavy on top, and walk away. This step is not optional. This is where most people go wrong with tofu and then blame the tofu.
- Cut it into cubes. Toss with soy sauce, let it sit for two minutes, then toss with cornstarch until lightly coated.
- Heat the oil in a pan over medium-high — it should shimmer before the tofu goes in. Add tofu in a single layer and don’t touch it for four minutes. Flip. Another three minutes. The edges should be genuinely golden and a little fierce-looking. Set aside.
- Cook your noodles according to package directions. While they cook, whisk together all sauce ingredients. Taste it. Adjust. More lime if it needs brightness. More chili if it needs courage.
- In the same pan you used for the tofu, add a tiny splash of oil, sauté garlic and ginger for 60 seconds, add drained noodles, pour sauce over everything, toss until fully coated and glossy.
- Plate the noodles. Put the crispy tofu on top — never under, or it gets soft and loses its whole personality. Scatter green onions, peanuts, cilantro. Squeeze lime over everything right before you serve it.
- Eat immediately. Watch people’s faces.
What I Actually Learned
Before she left, she hugged me longer than usual. Later, Daniel said, “She texted me. She wants the recipe.”
I sent it to her with no note. She sent back a thumbs up emoji and then, three minutes later, a second message: “Don’t tell anyone I asked.” I told everyone.
Here’s what I actually think happened: she wasn’t fighting the food. She was fighting the idea that something she didn’t understand could be good. That someone younger, doing something different, might have found something worth trying.
I’ve been that person too. We all have. We just don’t always have someone patient enough to put a bowl of peanut noodles in front of us and say — you don’t have to eat it, but it’s there. I’m glad I didn’t argue. I’m glad I just cooked.
If your mother-in-law has strong opinions about your kitchen — try this recipe. Not to prove anything. Just because it’s really, really good.
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