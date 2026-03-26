I Refused to Show Compassion to the New Hire, He Made Sure I Would Not Forget It

Hi, Bright Side.

I am S., and I honestly do not know if I am the bad guy here or not.

About eight months ago, our team brought on a new employee. Fresh out of college, clearly nervous, zero experience. I was rooting for him, genuinely. I know what it is like to be new. But within the first few days it became obvious that his plan for surviving the job was to turn me, specifically, into his personal and completely unpaid support system.