The part that gets us is that he never mentioned the mistake again. Not once. He just helped clean up and kept it moving. Just a guy who understood that sometimes people are going through it, and that's enough of an explanation.
How many of us have been lucky enough to work with someone like that, dear readers? And how many of us try to be that person for others?
12 Moments of Kindness That Reveal the Quiet Power of Compassion
People
16 hours ago
A simple act, a few thoughtful words, or a person stepping in at the right time can completely change someone’s day, sometimes even their life. Those moments of empathy and compassion can stay with someone for years. Here are 12 such tender acts of kindness our readers shared with us.
- A few years ago I was working nights stocking shelves at a small pharmacy. I was 22 and going through a rough breakup that basically destroyed my focus. One night around 3 a.m., I accidentally knocked over an entire display of vitamin bottles. They rolled everywhere across the tile floor and I just sat there staring at the mess.
My supervisor, a quiet older guy named Tom, came around the corner. I expected him to be angry. Instead he grabbed a box cutter, opened a case of water bottles, handed me one and said, “Take five minutes, breathe.” Then he sat down on the floor with me and started picking up bottles one by one.
He never mentioned the mistake again. Years later I still think about that moment because it was the first time someone at work treated me with real empathy instead of just seeing me as an employee.
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The part that gets us is that he never mentioned the mistake again. Not once. He just helped clean up and kept it moving. Just a guy who understood that sometimes people are going through it, and that's enough of an explanation.
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- When I was in college, my roommate’s grandmother passed away right before finals week. She was completely shut down, barely eating, barely sleeping. None of us knew how to help.
One night the quiet girl from our floor who we barely talked to knocked on our door. She had heard what happened. She brought over a huge pot of homemade soup and a stack of printed study guides she had made for the same exams. She said, “You can copy these if you want.” Then she left.
My roommate still talks about that small act of compassion because it came from someone who didn’t owe us anything.
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- I was working at a call center when I was 24, the kind where customers yell at you all day. One afternoon I had a particularly awful call where a guy kept insulting me personally. After I hung up I went to the break room and just stared at the wall.
A coworker named Alicia, who I barely knew, slid a sticky note onto the table that said, “You handled that better than I would have.” Then she pushed a candy bar toward me and said, “Customer service survival kit.” It sounds silly, but that tiny moment of empathy kept me from quitting that day.
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- Back in high school I had severe acne and people were not subtle about pointing it out. One day in chemistry class someone made a joke about my face being a “science experiment.” I laughed it off but it stung. After class, the girl who sat behind me caught up to me in the hallway. She said, “For what it’s worth, I always notice how kind you are to people, not your skin.”
That comment stuck with me for years. It was such a small thing but it showed real compassion, like she understood exactly what I needed to hear.
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- I (29M) moved to a new city for work and knew absolutely nobody there. My first week I went to a small board game meetup because I was desperate to meet people. I was awkward and quiet the whole time.
At the end, one of the regulars casually asked if anyone wanted to grab late-night dumplings. Everyone said yes except me because I didn’t want to impose. The organizer noticed and said, “You’re coming too, we don’t leave new people behind.”
That group is still my friend circle five years later. Sometimes compassion is just someone refusing to let you feel like an outsider.
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- When I (34F) had my first baby, I was exhausted in a way I didn’t even know was possible. My husband had just gone back to work and I was trying to grocery shop while holding a screaming newborn.
An older woman behind me in line noticed I was struggling to pack everything with one hand. She quietly walked over, started bagging the groceries faster than the cashier, and told me about when she had her first child in the 80s and felt like she was failing at everything. Before leaving she said, “You’re doing better than you think.”
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- A few years ago I accidentally sent an email criticizing a project to the entire department instead of just my friend. It was one of those mistakes where your stomach drops instantly. I expected my manager to call me out publicly.
Instead, he pulled me aside and said, “Everyone makes one spectacular email mistake in their career, congratulations, you got yours out early.” Then he helped me draft a calm follow up message. That moment taught me a lot about leadership and empathy in the workplace.
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- When I was about 19, I was working part time at a small bookstore. A regular customer, an older man who always bought mystery novels, noticed I was studying for exams behind the counter during quiet hours.
One day he handed me a used copy of a time management book with sticky notes marking certain chapters. He said, “I used to struggle with exams too.” I later found out he had been a professor before retiring. Helped me finish my degree.
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- I (26F) once lost my wallet at a crowded weekend flea market. It had my rent money in it and I was honestly panicking. About two hours later my phone rang. A teenage kid had found the wallet and tracked me down through my student ID.
When I met him he handed it back and refused any reward. He just said, “My mom says if you find someone’s stuff, you return it the same day so they can sleep at night.” That stuck with me because it was such a pure form of empathy.
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- During my first week at a new job I completely misunderstood a task and sent the wrong report to a client. I was convinced I would be fired.
Instead, a senior coworker named Marcus took the blame in the meeting and later told me quietly, “Everyone deserves a learning curve.” That level of compassion in the workplace changed how I treat new hires now.
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- I once posted in an online forum asking for advice about taking care of my dad after his stroke. I expected a few quick tips.
One stranger wrote a huge comment explaining how they had cared for their own parent for years, including small things like labeling cabinets and setting medication alarms. They even messaged me a checklist they had made.
That level of empathy from someone I had never met honestly restored my faith in people on the internet.
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- I showed up to my son’s school in my cleaning uniform as I was running late. His teacher looked me up and down in front of the other parents and said, “We have standards here.” My son said nothing. He even looked embarrassed. It broke my heart.
The next day, the principal called. His voice was shaking: “I need you to come in. Your son wrote something.” I was terrified the teacher had complained.
When I got there, the principal handed me a sheet of paper my son had written for a class assignment about role models. He had written about me. He explained that I clean offices at night so he can go to a good school, that I wake up early to make his lunch even when I am tired, and that I always tell him to treat people with empathy and compassion no matter what job they have.
The principal said several teachers cried when they read it. He told me they were adding the essay to the school newsletter because it reminded everyone what real respect looks like. I’m so proud I’m raising a gentleman.
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