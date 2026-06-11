10 Fresh Trends That Teach Us Self-Care and Hair Oil Still Give You the Most Beautiful Summer Hair in 2026

In June 2026, hair oil is the foundation of the most beautiful summer hair looks of the season, from glossy glass hair and beachy waves to nourished curls and sleek wet look hair. Celebrity hairstylist Kim said that “2026 is expressive, textural,” adding that the biggest shift this summer is “more personality, more texture and more confidence in letting hair feel lived-in.”

The science backs it up too: research published in the journal Cosmetics confirmed that coconut oil successfully diffuses into the cortical region of the hair fiber, making it one of the most deeply penetrating natural hair oils available, while jojoba oil mimics the scalp’s natural sebum to condition and hydrate from the surface. Whether your hair care routine is built around argan oil, coconut oil or the latest hair serum launch, these 10 hair oil trends prove that self-care and shine are still the most powerful beauty combination of the summer.