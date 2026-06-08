10 Fresh Pedicure Ideas Nail Experts Are Putting on Most Clients This June 2026

The outer space pedicure is the most ambitious nail art trend landing in salons this June, combining deep midnight bases with scattered holographic glitter, foil fragments, and chrome nail powder to create a galaxy-inspired finish that catches every light. It sits at the intersection of the glitter and chrome trends that have been building all year, and nail techs say it is the look clients photograph most from the salon chair.

On toes, the outer space pedicure takes the chrome-meets-glitter formula and pushes it into full statement territory, the kind of pedicure nail art that makes open-toe sandals look like they belong on a runway.