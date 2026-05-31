15 Stories That Show Quiet Devotion Holds Families Together, Even When No One Sees It

When I was younger, my parents got separated. My mom was a teacher and didn’t have very much money. Since she didn’t want me to have to make new friends and adjust to a new environment while something so monumental was happening in my life, she started working 2 extra jobs just so we could keep our house. As such, we were never wealthy while I was growing up.

The year that they got separated, the GBC came out. It was also my eighth birthday that year, and all I wanted was a GBC. My birthday rolled around, and I accepted that there really wasn’t any way I was going to get it. Later that night, after a small meal of cheap ramen and some bologna, my mom says to me, “Alright, it’s time to open presents!” and hands me a bag. In the bag was a Game Boy Color carrying case. Without even opening up the case, I burst out crying tears of joy, saying it was exactly what I wanted and that I would skimp and save, and maybe one day I would have my Gameboy. She told me to open the case, and inside was a fresh Game Boy Color. Thinking of the story still makes me beam, and through thick and thin with my mother, I know that I will always have that Game Boy and be able to look at it and put anything that I might be angry with her about behind me because I know that she truly loves me.