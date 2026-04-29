Half of these stories are just proof that online marketplaces are broken. Buyers act like sellers are their personal assistants
11 Online Selling Moments That Prove Human Nature Is Full of Humor
Humor in online selling situations often reveals a quiet lesson about humanity and human nature, where everyday exchanges are successfully shown through unexpected interactions, misunderstandings, and surprising honesty in digital marketplaces and real stories online.
1.
I found a secondhand sofa on Facebook Marketplace. The seller seemed like a normal person. It was very cheap. When I messaged him, he insisted that I pick it up the same day. I had the time and it wasn’t too far away, so I agreed without thinking much about it.
Days later, I found a hidden zippered compartment I hadn’t noticed before. Inside was a USB drive. I don’t know why I plugged it in. It contained 47 videos.
When I opened one, I felt gross and closed it immediately. The video showed a man cutting his nose hair. It was filmed from below, clearly showing his hairy nostrils. I couldn’t see his face clearly, but I think it was the seller.
I was curious about the rest, so I checked them all. They were all the same activity. I called the seller, and he said, “Oh, I just wanted to know if my nose hair was sticking out, so I recorded it. You can throw it away.” So weird.
2.
I was selling a washing machine online. A couple arrived and kept pointing out little flaws. The man told me, “Can you give us a warranty in case it stops working?” I started laughing, “Get a new one in the shop if you need a warranty.”
I closed the gate behind them and 10 minutes later they messaged me again, “You don’t need to give us a warranty but the delivery is on you. Deal?” I’ve never blocked someone that fast in my entire life.
3.
My 12 Y.O. daughter decided to sell her scooter. I helped her list it. A buyer around her age agreed to meet.
At the meetup, he came with his dad and inspected it closely. When it was time to pay, the kid said, “I miscounted it. I’m 20 dollars short.” Before I could say anything, my daughter calmly said, “We already agreed about the price. There’s an ATM nearby if you need it.”
The dad suddenly found the rest of the cash. The deal went through, I was fine with it. Maybe the dad was teaching his son a trick. My daughter learned one too. Stick to the deal or walk away.
4.
I listed my toaster for $40. A guy messaged me, and after some haggling, we agreed on $30.
When he showed up, he kept nitpicking dents and scratches. Then he said, “So, $20?” I said no. He snapped and accused me of scamming him. I kicked him out.
Days later, he messaged me again, “I see it’s still available. So, $15?” I blocked him immediately. I was frustrated but it still makes me laugh every time I remember it.
5.
The guy was already outside my building texting “I’m here,” but I hadn’t even finished packing the desk. I opened the door and he was just standing there holding a bag of screws like it was part of the deal. He said he thought it was “disassembled for convenience” and started helping me unscrew the legs.
Halfway through, he stopped and asked if I had any spare bolts because he wanted to upgrade it later. I told him I didn’t, and he just nodded like that was fine. Ten minutes later, he left with my desk and my screwdriver still missing from his pocket.
6.
My phone buzzed with “is this still available?” at 2 a.m., so I replied half-asleep and forgot about it. The next morning someone was already at my door holding exact cash and apologizing for waking me up. He said he drove across town because the listing reminded him of his childhood TV stand.
While I was checking the item, he quietly wiped dust off it like it had sentimental value. Then he asked if I could hold it for a week because he “wanted to introduce it to his wife first.” He came back the next day with her, and she said it was ugly but still bought it.
7.
The buyer showed up furious, waving the box like I had personally insulted him. He said the headphones I sold were “clearly broken” because one ear was quieter. I tested them in front of him and they worked fine, which somehow made him even more annoyed.
He then admitted he just wanted a discount but forgot to turn up the volume on his phone. After a long pause, he bought them anyway and apologized for yelling. Two hours later he messaged asking where the balance setting was.
8.
I got a message saying “I’m downstairs,” but I was sure I was being scammed because I hadn’t listed anything that day. Still, I went down ready for a confrontation.
A teenage kid was standing there holding the exact coffee table I’d listed a week ago and forgotten about. He said he found my old number in the packaging and thought I still lived there. We ended up chatting while he loaded it into his friend’s tiny car.
Only later, back upstairs, did it hit me: I’d already agreed to sell that same table to someone else. Somehow, I’d managed to sell it twice—and the only person who seemed to notice was me.
9.
The buyer insisted on meeting in a parking lot at night, which already felt off. I brought the lamp anyway because I just wanted it gone. He inspected it for so long I thought he was going to back out. Instead, he opened his trunk and pulled out the exact same lamp, just with a cracked shade.
He said he wanted mine to “complete the set” because his partner broke theirs. I drove home realizing I had just helped someone replace something I didn’t even think was collectible.
10.
I almost canceled the meetup because the buyer kept offering half the price and weird excuses. When he arrived, he didn’t even argue and just handed me full cash immediately. He said he only lowballs sellers online to see if they’re “desperate or honest.”
Then he told me the item was for his mom who had been looking for it for months. As he left, he admitted he never actually expects people to accept his first messages. I still don’t know if that makes him worse or oddly efficient.
11.
I was waiting at the train station bench when someone tapped my shoulder asking for the “gaming chair guy.” I said that was me, and he immediately sat down next to it like we were already mid-deal.
Turns out he thought the pickup spot was the platform café and had been waiting there for an hour. While we sorted it out, another stranger joined us saying he was also there for a gaming chair listing. I ended up selling mine to the second guy because he had exact cash and the first guy just laughed and said “fair enough.”
Ultimately, humor in selling online becomes a quiet lesson about humanity and human nature, where small misunderstandings and kindness are successfully shown through everyday digital exchanges. It leaves a positive reminder that even simple transactions can reveal genuine connection and goodwill.
Read next: 12 Moments That Prove Kindness and Empathy Are the Best Source of Comfort
Comments
Unpopular opinion: if you don’t want dumb questions, don’t sell online. That’s literally part of the deal.