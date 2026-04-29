11 Online Selling Moments That Prove Human Nature Is Full of Humor

I found a secondhand sofa on Facebook Marketplace. The seller seemed like a normal person. It was very cheap. When I messaged him, he insisted that I pick it up the same day. I had the time and it wasn’t too far away, so I agreed without thinking much about it.

Days later, I found a hidden zippered compartment I hadn’t noticed before. Inside was a USB drive. I don’t know why I plugged it in. It contained 47 videos.

When I opened one, I felt gross and closed it immediately. The video showed a man cutting his nose hair. It was filmed from below, clearly showing his hairy nostrils. I couldn’t see his face clearly, but I think it was the seller.

I was curious about the rest, so I checked them all. They were all the same activity. I called the seller, and he said, “Oh, I just wanted to know if my nose hair was sticking out, so I recorded it. You can throw it away.” So weird.