12 Moments That Prove Kindness and Empathy Are the Best Source of Comfort

Last Easter, I sat alone at a diner and noticed some weird guy staring at me the whole time, so I just left. I was about to get in my car when someone grabbed my hand, and my blood boiled when I saw it was him. I froze when he closed the door behind me and tried to hug me, which honestly made everything feel worse.

I asked him what he was doing, and he immediately backed off and started apologizing. Turns out he’d lost his son, and I looked a lot like him, same order and everything, which set him off. It was awkward at first, but we ended up talking for a while, and I didn’t expect it to feel so normal. Honestly, I think we both needed that moment more than we realized.