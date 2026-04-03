12 Workplace Stories That Prove Empathy Speaks Louder Than Job Titles

My husband cheated with my boss, so every day at work felt like walking into the worst part of my life. She’d pass by my desk with that same little smirk, like she knew exactly what she’d done. I was barely holding it together while dealing with the divorce on top of it.

One morning I walked in and saw my desk covered in legal documents, and my whole body just froze. My hands were shaking when I started flipping through them, thinking she was trying to intimidate me somehow. They weren’t from her; they were from the company’s legal team, documenting complaints other employees had already filed against her.

Turns out people had noticed way more than I thought, and I wasn’t alone in any of it. A week later she was gone, and the only thing my new manager said to me was, “You should’ve never had to deal with that by yourself.”