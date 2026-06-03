10 Office Moments That Teach Us Kindness and Compassion Still Make Every Workplace Happier in 2026
In 2026, workplace burnout is at an all-time high and employee trust in leadership keeps hitting new lows. Yet the answer has been sitting in the data for years. Research published in Discover Psychology, surveying nearly 2,000 workers across 2 studies, confirmed that kindness at work, both giving and receiving it, is one of the strongest and most consistent predictors of happiness at work across every level of an organization. These 10 real office moments are proof of exactly that.
- My wife died on Monday. I came in on Tuesday because we needed the insurance. My boss looked at me across his desk and said, “Be a man, grief is a choice.” I sat at my desk and cried anyway because I did not have anything left to perform toughness with.
6 months later he lost his wife. He took 3 months off. When he came back he could not look at me for the first week. Then one morning he stopped at my desk and said, “My wife would have been ashamed of what I said to you. I have thought about it every single day for 6 months and I am sorry.”
He said it quietly, just to me, no audience, no performance. I looked at him for a second and said, “I know what you’ve been through. I’m sorry too.” We never talked about it again. We didn’t need to.
He was a different manager after that, not perfect, but the kind of different that comes from someone who has finally felt the thing they dismissed in someone else.
- I had been at the company for 3 years when I found out by accident that a male colleague doing the same job had been earning significantly more than me since day one.
I went to my manager and raised it calmly and with documentation. She said, “Well he negotiated better. That’s not really our problem.” I went home that night genuinely not knowing what to do next.
Two days later the head of finance, a woman I had spoken to maybe 4 times, called me into her office. She had heard through someone what had happened. She pulled up the salary bands on her screen, turned it toward me, and said, “You are being paid outside the band for your role. That is not a negotiation issue, that is a compliance issue and I am fixing it today.”
My salary was corrected within the week with back pay for 18 months. My manager was required to attend a pay equity training. The head of finance never made it about herself or asked for any acknowledgment. She just fixed it because it was wrong.
Happened to me for years, they bring in young inexperienced boys and pay them significantly higher salary than me. These boys could not do the same job I do by myself unless they had 2-3 other people helping them. I now make almost enough to live as long as I have a roommate. Happy someone stood up for you because I know it makes me want to walk out and find a new company
- I have Crohn’s disease and there are days when I simply cannot leave the house. My previous employer had made my life so difficult about sick days that I had developed a habit of coming in when I should not have and making myself worse.
On my first bad day at my new job I called in and explained honestly what was happening. My new manager said, “Thank you for telling me. Rest. I’ll redistribute your meetings. Feel better.”
That was the entire conversation. No guilt, no interrogation, no suggestion that I find a way to dial in. I lay in bed that day and cried because I had not been spoken to like that by an employer in 4 years and I had forgotten it was possible.
When I came back the next day he stopped by my desk and asked how I was feeling. I told him I was better. He said, “Good. And for future reference, you never need to explain your health to me in detail. Just let me know you need the day.”
I have worked harder for that man than I have for any manager in my career.
It is true, that many times with excellent management like that, one's just motivated to work harder.
- I was blamed for a data error that had gone out to a major client. The error was real but it was not mine. It had originated in a handoff from another team and landed in my work by the time anyone looked.
My director called a meeting and I sat there while the error was laid at my feet and said nothing because I did not have the evidence yet to push back and I did not want to look defensive.
After the meeting, the colleague whose team the error had actually originated from sent me a message that said, “That was mine. I’m going to the director now to correct it.” She walked into his office and told him the truth while I was still sitting at my desk. She came back out and said, “It’s fixed. I’m sorry it got to that point.”
She had nothing to gain from doing that and something real to lose. I have thought about the speed of it, the fact that she did not sit on it or wait to see if it would blow over, every single time I have been in a position to do the same thing since.
I was instructed from my cradle up 'Always tell the truth and shame the devil ', and have lived by that ever since, it's a good way to be; the only thing I'd add is, 'do it first'!
- I applied for a job at a company where I knew nobody and had no connections. The hiring process went well until the reference stage where my current employer’s policy was not to give references, which is common but always lands badly. I was stuck.
A woman I had met once at an industry event 2 years earlier, someone I had spoken to for maybe 20 minutes total, had seen me present at that event and remembered it. I found her on LinkedIn and explained my situation, which I am aware was a strange thing to do.
She replied within an hour and said, “I remember your presentation. It was one of the best I saw that year. I would be glad to be a reference.” She spoke to the hiring company the following day and I was told afterward that her reference had been the strongest they had received. I got the job.
She had put her professional credibility on the line for someone she had met once based on a 20 minute conversation 2 years earlier. When I thanked her properly she said, “I know what a good reference can do. I just made sure you had one.”
- I had been overlooked for a promotion for the 2nd time and was told it had gone to someone with more leadership potential. I was frustrated but I accepted it and moved on because I did not know what else to do. A month later I got a call from the VP of people, someone several levels above me, asking if I had 20 minutes.
She said she had been reviewing promotion decisions as part of a routine audit and had noticed a pattern across the last 3 cycles where women in my department had been consistently rated lower on leadership potential despite equal or stronger performance metrics. She said, “I want to be transparent with you because you deserve to know this is being looked at.”
The audit resulted in a formal review of the promotion criteria. 3 women including me were promoted in the following cycle. The VP of people called me personally when it was confirmed. She said, “This should not have taken an audit to fix. I’m sorry it did.” I
had never met her before that first call. She had found me in a spreadsheet and decided I deserved a phone call.
Most large organisations suffer from this problem, and many others. They should make much greater efforts to prevent it, they often don't as it's thought an unnecessary cost; it's really a financial liability. Your company appear to be on the ball.
- I was going through a financial stretch that I was working hard not to let anyone see. I had stopped buying lunch and was eating crackers at my desk and telling people I was not hungry.
A woman on my team who I was friendly with but not close to stopped by my desk one afternoon and said, “I always make too much food. Do you want half of what I brought today?” I said I was fine. She said, “I know. I still have too much.”
She put a container on my desk and walked away. She did it again the next day and the day after that. She never asked any questions and never made it a moment. After about 2 weeks I told her the truth about what had been going on.
She listened and said, “I know. I could tell. That’s why I started bringing extra.” She had seen through my performance completely and had responded not by asking questions but by just quietly making sure I was eating.
By the time I told her she already knew everything important.
- A woman on our team was let go after 11 years as part of a cost cutting restructure. The company gave her 2 weeks notice and a standard farewell process, which amounted to a brief mention in the weekly update and a card that went around the office.
A junior member of the team, someone who had only been there 18 months, thought that was not enough.
She spent her own time organizing a proper send off, contacted people who had worked with her over the years including several who had already left the company, collected messages, put together something personal and specific, and presented it on the last day in a way that made the room cry.
She did not ask for permission or a budget. She just decided that 11 years deserved more than a card and made it happen on her own time.
The woman being let go held it together until the very end and then hugged this junior colleague for a long time and said, “You’ve only been here 18 months. Why did you do all this?” She said, “Because somebody should.”
- My performance review was written by a manager who had decided he did not like me about 6 months into my time at the company, for reasons I never fully understood. The review was full of vague criticisms with no specific examples, the kind designed to build a paper trail rather than develop a person. I signed it because I did not know I had a choice.
Two weeks later, a senior manager from another department who had worked closely with me on a project asked me to coffee. She said she had seen my review because she had been asked to provide input and her input had been completely ignored.
She said, “What was written about you does not reflect what I have seen and I put that in writing to HR this morning.” She had gone back and formally disputed a review she had not been asked to dispute, for someone who was not even on her team, because she thought it was dishonest.
My review was amended. My manager was asked to substantiate every claim with specific examples. He could not substantiate a single one.
- I had a panic attack on a company-wide Zoom call. Not a small one. The kind where your vision goes and you can not speak and everyone can see your face on the screen.
I managed to turn my camera off but not before about 40 people had seen it happen. I was mortified. I logged off immediately and sat on my bathroom floor for 20 minutes.
When I came back to my desk there was a message from a senior director I had met once. It said, “I saw what happened. I have panic attacks too. Nobody is talking about it and nobody will. Are you okay?” That was all.
He had nothing to gain from sending that message. He just decided that someone sitting alone on a bathroom floor deserved to know they were not the only one. I replied and said I was okay. He replied back and said, “Good. See you at the next one.”
I have never had a panic attack on a call since.
Has a colleague, a manager, or even a stranger at work ever done something that changed how you see people?