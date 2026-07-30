11 Real Moments That Prove Quiet Kindness Is Still the Strongest Shield Against Heavy Hearts

I was giving some good advice back close friend of mine and people don't believe that anybody takes advice anymore and that their their ideas and thoughts aren't worth a scent and penny for your thoughts you know if they say but when it came time for me to take the good advice my friend gave me I remembered what he said and I did just as he suggested thank God because that day I was stopped by those people on a freaking Harley-Davidson no less with chicken in a bag in my purse in one hand and holding on on the other hand and they're two cruisers behind us and it was for a minor traffic infraction you know he either fell the signal or didn't stop behind the word stop or completely I don't know anyway we are headed back to the house after just leaving hey Ross and I didn't have time to make my move to my orifice so I put it in my closest orifice my mouth and I only have my top denture in and so I can't speak very well and I don't want to be Austin because I'm very guilty right now so this female and male officer search the driver search me had me open my mouth didn't stick out my tongue though but that wouldn't matter because I have a big mouth and it was back there by my molars and it was just one but I had dropped the other it went in the cup holder thank God he had made the cup holder himself and it was silver and welded together and she put that flashlight on that and a blondater you can see nothing I didn't know but I dropped one and that's exactly where it fell after we made it through that scenario together we're driving back to the house I put my hand down inside that metal cup holder and there it was kind of almost up against the welding thank God I didn't have my my tools I would have lost my life and it doesn't even fit the the cause they take your life for what a piece of glass and I don't hurt nobody but myself if that things need to be fixed people make a difference it start speaking start searching for all of us for all of our lives the betterment of every person think about what's coming out of our mouths and the next person and who is running us and ask why about everything and listen and it's okay to feel you can do something to help the world heal thank you for reading this