11 Stories That Remind Us the Human Heart Can Carry More Than Its Own Burdens

I was at an amusement park with my boyfriend and his extended family to celebrate a birthday. We were determined to ride as many rides as possible each day we were there, and, on this particular day, we’d done pretty much just that.

It was the end of the day, and we were running between rides to get as many in as we could before the park shut down for the night. It was silly, lighthearted fun.

I am not in quite as good of shape as the others in my group and halfway to the final ride of the day, I was struggling to keep up. I knew that if I tried to keep up with them, they probably wouldn’t make it to the final ride they wanted to get to. So I waved them on and told them I’d meet them at the end of the ride.

They initially protested but eventually went on.

I was feeling a little lightheaded and dehydrated, so I started looking for a place to buy a water. The little food stands and shops were closing, but eventually I found one that was still open.

I was clearly out of breath and made small talk with the teenage clerk about it, making fun of myself. As we chatted, I ended up picking out a drink that in truth was a little overpriced. I didn’t mind paying for it and didn’t comment on the price, as I really needed it, and frankly I expect a markup on these items in parks, but it was priced at about $5.

After a moment’s hesitation, the clerk says, “You know what, hold on,” and disappears into the back room for a moment.

Then he comes back and hands me a larger one (unopened and cold) and says, “Here, I brought this for my lunch break but never drank it. The stuff we sell here is stupidly overpriced... and you could use this more than I could. You should take it.”

I was stunned. I hesitated and ultimately offered him cash for it, but he wouldn’t take it.

It was a small kindness, but it really struck me. It was just really, really sincere and sweet. And it probably could have gotten him fired if anyone had seen it.

Honestly, if I were still a single teenager, I’d have given that kid my number.