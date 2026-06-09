15+ Outdoor Stories That Prove the Smallest Joys Often Make the Best Summer Memories

How wonderful it is to go hiking! Once, inspired by fishing, I bought a boat. My wife’s friends mentioned that you could catch big fish in the lake. Almost immediately, we bought a small tent and sleeping bags, and thus our adventures began.

On the water, we met some great people with whom we later celebrated New Year’s in tents, at −4°F. Now, every free weekend, we meet on our favorite islands. Our small tent was replaced by a 22-pound shelter and loads of furniture with boxes and bags.