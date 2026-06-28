She Quit Her Office Job to Open a Flower Shop and Learned That Choosing Happiness Isn’t Always Peaceful

Hi, I wanted to share something that happened to me because I still can’t believe how it all turned out.

I quit my job when I was expecting a baby because I was burned out and cried in the bathroom almost every day. My boss was unbearable, so one afternoon I just walked out. I wanted to spend more time with my baby once she was born.

When I got home, my husband told me it was okay. But I’d always loved flowers. I used to make bouquets for friends and family just for fun, and they always encouraged me. So without telling him, I emptied my personal savings to open a tiny flower shop. Looking back, I get why he reacted the way he did.

“What did you do?!” he yelled. And then he walked out on our marriage.