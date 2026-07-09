12 Moments That Prove Kindness and Self-Care Are Still the Most Powerful Gifts You Can Give Yourself in 2026

I have a visible facial scar. Got it when I was 19. It runs from just below my left eye down to my jaw and it is not subtle.

I am 54 now so I have had a very long time to get used to how people react. The stares, the kids asking questions, the people who try so hard not to look that they end up staring anyway. I have made my peace with most of it.

I have never had a boyfriend because of it, or at least that is what I have always told myself and I have spent most of my adult life just quietly getting on with things and not taking up more space than necessary.

Last month I went out for dinner alone on a Tuesday. I don’t want to spend my whole life eating over the kitchen sink just because I am on my own, so every few weeks I go to a proper restaurant, sit at a proper table, and have a proper meal.

I was halfway through my pasta when the little boy at the next table, maybe 4 years old, pointed straight at my face and announced to the entire restaurant, “Mama, look, a monster!”

His mother looked at me. And she laughed. Not nervously, not apologetically. She just laughed and started to say, “Worse, it’s a—”

She didn’t finish the sentence. Because the woman sitting at the table directly behind her had stood up. She was maybe 70, silver hair, reading glasses pushed up on her forehead, completely unhurried about the whole thing.

She looked at the mother and said one word. “Don’t.” That was it. No speech, no confrontation, no scene. Just don’t.

The mother went the color of a tomato. The little boy looked confused. The whole corner of the restaurant went quiet for about four seconds.

Then the older woman looked over at me and said, “You have a lovely face.” Sat back down. Put her glasses back on. Went back to whatever she was reading like absolutely nothing had happened.

I sat there staring at my pasta for a while. Then I called the waiter over and ordered the chocolate fondant. I never order dessert. I always think I don’t deserve it or it’s too much or some other stupid reason. That night I ordered it and I ate the whole thing.

She left before I finished eating and I never got to thank her. I don’t even know her name. But I have thought about her every single day since.

Thirty-five years of making myself smaller in every room I walked into, and she undid some of that with one word and one sentence. I still can’t quite get over it.