11 Travelers Who Came Back With a Story Nobody Packed For

My husband and I weren’t doing well, and we booked a trip to Japan the way people do when they don’t know what else to try.

On the third day in Kyoto, we had the argument that had been building for two years, standing on a bridge in the rain, not romantic at all, just exhausting. We split up for the afternoon. I walked for hours and ended up in a tiny restaurant, sitting at the counter alone.

The woman running it was maybe seventy, spoke no English, took one look at me, and put a small warm cup of something in front of me without taking my order. Then she went back to what she was doing and just let me sit there. No questions, no fuss.

I stayed for nearly two hours. When I asked for the bill, she shook her head at the cup and only charged me for the food. I walked back to the hotel, and my husband was sitting on the steps outside waiting instead of inside, and something about that felt like a start.

We didn’t fix everything that night, but we talked properly for the first time in about a year. I think about that woman a lot, how she just knew to leave me alone and keep me warm at the same time, and how that’s actually a harder thing to get right than it sounds.