11 Heartwarming Stories That Prove Kindness and Compassion Still Have the Power to Change Everything

On Valentine’s Day, my boyfriend and I celebrated the day with a date where we walked around the mall and enjoyed ourselves.

We passed the art gallery inside, and a beautiful painting of a woman in silk sheets caught my eye, so I went up to the window to admire it.

It was incredible. It was almost as if you touched it, you could feel the silk. I love art so much, so I asked him if we could take a look, and he was like, “Yeah, for sure”

We saw a lot of pretty pieces. Then one particular artist’s section caught our eye: Robert Deyber. Amazing stuff! All of his art was based on puns.

We LOVED it. We stood in his section for a while, pointing, laughing, reading the names, and just loving it.

We decided that his art was too good not to bring home. Of course, we couldn’t afford an actual painting, so we browsed the table holding all the artist gallery books. His was $98!

So we disappointingly put it down. I decided to ask the curator lady working there if there were any cheaper ones online, and she said, “Hold on.”

She walked to the back where my boyfriend and I had come from and came back with the same book we were looking at and handed it to us. She winked and said, “Happy Valentine’s Day!” I was like “!!!”

And she put her finger to her lips cuz her co-worker was on the other side of the room, and we both just silently thanked her. We left the gallery in quite a daze.

We kept trying to figure out the reason why. Was she related to the artist? Does no one ever really go in there to look at the art?

Anyway. My heart was so full that day. Was a great Valentine’s Day, honestly.