12 Handmade Treasures That Became More Precious Than Anything Money Could Buy

Money was already tight, rent went up, my hours got cut, and I was barely keeping the lights on. So when my 16-year-old begged for a $2,000 gaming PC, I told him we couldn’t afford it and he’d have to earn it himself. He snapped, “If you can’t afford to be a mum, you shouldn’t have a kid.” I just walked out after that.

He skipped dinner, disappeared for hours, came home late with vague answers and sawdust on his shoes that I didn’t even think twice about at the time. I barely slept. Every night my mind went straight to the worst-case scenario. Then yesterday my phone rang. It was the police saying, “Come down to the station, your son had....” I didn’t even hear the rest. I grabbed my keys and ran out crying. When I got there, he was sitting there completely fine, grinning, with this little hand-carved wooden jewelry box beside him.

Turns out he’d been sneaking out to a retired carpenter’s workshop across town, doing yard work in exchange for lessons, saving scrap wood, and teaching himself to carve at night. The police only got involved because the old man became worried after realizing my son had been spending so many evenings away from home without me knowing, and he wanted to make sure everything was okay. He looked at me and just said, “I couldn’t afford the computer, but I could make you something worth more. And I’m sorry about what I said about you being a bad mum. I love you.” I lost it right there in the station lobby. That little box sits on my dresser now, and honestly, nothing store-bought could ever top it.