10 Workplace Moments That Teach Us Kindness Can Turn the Hardest Job Into Something Beautiful

I got fired the same afternoon as my daughter’s 5th birthday party, and I spent the next few hours pretending nothing had happened. I smiled through the cake, helped everyone with food, and took pictures like it was a completely normal day because I didn’t want to ruin her birthday. After all the guests finally left, she wrapped her arms around me and quietly said, “Don’t be mad... I already called your boss.” My stomach completely dropped because my phone had been with me all day, and I had no idea what she was talking about.

She looked at me with the sweetest face and said, “I told him Daddy looked sad today. Can you please let him come home early? It’s my birthday.” I was so confused that I asked how she had even managed to call anyone, and she proudly ran to grab the little toy phone one of our friends had given her as a birthday present.

She honestly believed it worked like a real phone, and somehow that innocent moment broke every wall I’d been holding up all day. I laughed until I cried, and it reminded me that even after walking out of the hardest day at work, home could still be the place that put me back together.