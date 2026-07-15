10 Stories That Remind Us Kids Carry More Kindness and Wisdom Than Adults Realize

My 8 y.o daughter goes to dance class every Saturday. Last week, she told me about a sweet old man who bought her candy and hugged her tightly. My blood ran cold. I took her back, but he wasn’t there. “Maybe he’s hugging other kids,” she said. I asked her to draw him. The second I saw the picture, I recognized him. It was of a smiling elderly man holding a bag of candy, wearing the same warm sweater she had described, standing beside the studio’s old wooden sign. I called her dance teacher and showed her the drawing.

There was a long pause. Then she smiled. “Oh,” she said softly. “I think I know what happened.”

She explained that every year, the studio held a special recital to honor Mr. Thomas. The older students often dressed up like him for a small tradition, a way of remembering the teacher who believed every child deserved encouragement.

That week, one of the parents had dressed as Mr. Thomas to surprise the dancers. He had brought candy, just like the real Mr. Thomas used to do after Saturday practices decades ago. The big hugs were part of the tradition too, a reminder of the warmth he was known for.

As adults, we spend so much time teaching children how to be careful, how to question, and how to protect themselves. Those lessons matter. But sometimes, children remind us of something we forget along the way, that kindness is real. My daughter was remembering kindness. Kids are amazing. They still see the good in people before the world teaches them not to.