14 Stories That Show the Unbreakable Bond Between Sisters

My sister is 17yrs older than me. When my first boyfriend broke up with me after 2 and a half years I was almost 16. I spent days in my room, just crying and falling asleep due to it. Momma was watching my nephew while my sister was at work. One day she came in to my room and just hugged me, told me id get through it. Then my nephew who was about 5,came up to me and gave me a big hug.

My sister has helped me through depression, addiction, the loss of our parents and my divorce. She is truly my best friend and I cherish her