10 Acts of Kindness That Teach Us Wisdom and Compassion Are Still the Only Trends Worth Following in 2026

I lost my baby girl at 3 days old. I never named her. I told myself I would do it later, when I was ready, and then later never came and the years just moved around that silence. Four years later my daughter, who was 6, came into the kitchen one morning while I was making breakfast and said very matter-of-factly, “Mommy, the little girl in my room told me her name.” I went completely still. She said, “You never gave her one so she picked her own. She said tell mommy her name is Lily and she already knows she is loved.”

I do not know what my daughter dreamed or overheard or imagined. She was 6 and she had a vivid inner world and we had talked about her sister in the careful way you talk about these things with small children. There is almost certainly a completely ordinary explanation for where that came from.

But I had spent 4 years unable to say a name out loud and my 6-year-old came downstairs on a Tuesday morning and gave me one. She delivered it the way children deliver important things, simply and without ceremony, and then asked if we had any of the round cereal because she did not want the other kind.

I said the name out loud for the first time that morning, just quietly, just to myself. Lily. I have said it every day since. It fits perfectly. I do not need to know how she knew.