10 Moments That Remind Us Courage and Kindness Can Find a Way Despite Everything

None of these people did anything the world would call extraordinary. They just paid attention, and then they acted on what they noticed. That’s the quiet truth running through all of it: courage and kindness usually start small, with one person choosing to show up. If these stories left you smiling, that’s the best proof of all that a little goodness still travels further than we expect.

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