14 Handmade Creations That Prove Old-School Hobbies Are Built on Kindness

“I had a very specific vision for this gal, and it took an insane amount of work, but I am so happy with how it turned out! I draped it all by hand without a pattern, and dyed a ton of synthetic tulle to blend between the colors I started with. It ended up being 8 different colors total. I bought this fabulous lame chiffon as a base so the dress shimmered as it moved. I also made the flower crown and veil!”