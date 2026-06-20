10 Traveling Moments From This Week That Show the Best Journeys Are Shaped by Kindness (June 15-21 Edition)

A mom on a plane held a screaming baby for hours. A man said, “Nobody paid to hear this. Go home, lady,” she whispered, “Sorry,” in tears. Then we heard a loud bang. The cabin gasped. Every head turned. And to our surprise, we saw the man’s own wife, who’d set down her coffee with a thud and risen from her seat. “He’s spent his whole life talking down to people who can’t fight back,” she said, loud enough for the rows around us, “and I’m done pretending it’s normal.” Then she turned to the mom, softer now, and held out her arms. “Give her here, sweetheart. I raised three of my own, let me walk her up and down the aisle so you can finally breathe.” And by the time we landed, that baby was asleep on a stranger’s shoulder, the whole row was passing around tissues, and the man sat there small and silent, learning what the rest of us already knew.