15 Vacation Stories That Prove the Best Trips Are Often the Ones Soaked in Warm Irony

Yeah, irony. I take sudden vacation because my family tried to force me to take care 3 bratty kids from neighbors (the hell they think I am? Free daycare ?) But while in vacation, I meet pickpocket brat which actually almost dead get mauled by mobs. And I'm not crazy enough to help her, police take care of her in almost dead situation. That ruin my vacation, when I return the situation isn't good either, that 3 kids get locked inside their home by their parents says they already prepared enough food for them (raw / food ingredients and none of them able to cook) which end up burning their own home and they almost dead with heavy burning wound. They blame me for all of it, and I threaten to make it viral in public with many media. They don't want to talk to me for almost 7 yr, end when they ask me for more favors.