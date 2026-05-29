14 Real Travel Moments That Prove the Best Souvenirs Are Not Things

The best souvenirs from any trip almost never fit in a suitcase. They’re not the fridge magnets or the keychains — they’re the moments that happen on their own, the ones nobody plans for. These 14 real travel stories are exactly that kind of souvenir: the warm, funny, occasionally life-changing things that happen between the museums and the airport. They remind us that the things you bring home from a trip that actually last are almost never things at all.