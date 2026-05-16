14 Solo Travel Stories That Teach Us Why Going Alone Brings the Best Stories Home
Most solo trips start the same way — a quiet decision to stop coordinating with family or friends, to sleep on your own schedule, to finally exhale. What you don’t necessarily plan on during a real solo trip is what tends to happen next: the stranger who pulls you into their family birthday party off the street, the waiter who asks you to help him write graduation speech, the man on an elephant ride who turns out to be the person you’ll eventually marry. These 14 real solo travel stories are about exactly that — a quiet reminder that the best company on a trip is sometimes the one you never planned to meet.
- For my birthday, I decided to take off to Georgia by myself. I rented a room from a sweet old lady. Exhausted, I plopped onto the bed and fell asleep.
Through my sleep, I hear a pleasant male voice, saying, “Ah, what a woman!” I froze. Then I hear it again.
I turn on the light and see a cage with a parrot next to my bed. I didn’t even notice it when I moved in. It turned out that this talking parrot was the old lady’s pride and joy. She had warned me about it, but I forgot it out of fatigue.
- Vacation is coming soon, I’ve already bought the travel package and planned all the routes. And again, friends and relatives start pulling at me: “You’re going alone again? Come on, we’ll go with you.” But I don’t want to go with anyone!
First of all, I want to relax, including taking a break from communicating even with close ones. Second, almost all my friends are night owls, so we can’t keep up with each other’s schedules. Whether I’m working or resting, I wake up early.
I manage to swim in the sea before breakfast, and after breakfast, I go swimming and sunbathing until noon, while the sun isn’t so harsh. In the hottest part of the day, I head into town to visit museums and do some shopping. Meanwhile, my friends only crawl out of bed by noon, leisurely have breakfast and then head to the beach, followed by lunch and a siesta.
But in the evening, when I’ve had my fill of activity and only dream about sitting on the balcony or in a cozy café, their party time begins, and they start dragging me to clubs and discos. Which, by the way, I also don’t enjoy.
It’s nice to vacation alone, I’m comfortable on my own.
- I went to the resort alone because I got tired of waiting for someone to join me. I settled into a cozy guesthouse about 50 feet away from the sea.
One day, as I was returning home from a stroll and heard music playing from one of the yards. I got closer, the gates were open, so I stopped for a moment. There was a huge table in the yard, and people were celebrating something.
Just as I was about to move on, some guy saw me and started shouting, “Why are you just standing there? Come on in and have a seat!” I felt a bit awkward, and said I was already heading home.
But the guy wouldn’t take no for an answer: “Come on in, be our guest. My son was just born!” So, I agreed to pop in, literally for a minute. And you know what? I ended up leaving only 3 hours later.
There was a person among the company who organizes tours. He recommended places with few tourists and stunning views. The entire following week, I traveled to those very spots. I never regretted stopping by that house for a moment.
My brother said he was flying to Spain with friends, and the next day he sent this photo.
- I went to an all-inclusive resort by myself years ago. It was in the Dominican Republic. On the second night there was a cabaret show. I was sitting alone, and a table close by were 5-6 people seemingly having a blast. Their laughter is what peaked my curiosity.
I went over to their table, explained I was alone and asked to join in their fun. Don’t remember where they were from but the rest of the week they went out of their way to include me. Excursions, meals, partying. What a great bunch of wonderful people and they helped make my “me” vacation all the more enjoyable.
- I flew on vacation abroad alone for the first time, as none of my close friends or family could come. I met this guy at the airport, and right from day one we kind of fell into a vacation fling. No daily routine, no issues. Just the hotel, sun, sea, palm trees, a beach with pristine white sand, and exotic food.
It was like this every day. I fell in love for the first time in my life. Then we just went our separate ways to different cities. Those 2 weeks were the best, most beautiful fairy tale of my life.
- After the divorce, I decided to start fresh and went alone to the sea, just to get some sleep and find myself again. I rented a small apartment, spent 3 days walking, staying silent, and thinking that I could finally breathe.
Then the lock broke, and I couldn’t open the door to the apartment. I was sitting in the hallway with a bag of groceries. A man from the neighboring apartment helped me open the door. He asked me out. I wanted to say no, but for some reason, I agreed.
A week later, I was supposed to go back home, but things with us just took off. Yesterday he suggested I stay with him. I agreed. I work remotely, so it wasn’t a problem.
I don’t know if it was the right decision, but for now, I’m happy. That’s how my vacation turned out.
- I’m a professional pianist. I love playing the piano. Anywhere, anytime. At parties, at home.
Recently, I traveled to Turkey and spotted a large grand piano there. Beautiful and intricately carved. I couldn’t resist, went up to it and started playing without asking.
Soon I noticed that almost half of the hotel had gathered around me. Then people started giving me money. I collected $560. At that moment, I realized it’s really cool to be able to play the piano!
After that, I played every day, and everyone listened. Once, they even asked me to make a concert. In the end, I earned $2,670.
Decided to visit the museum and see the Mona Lisa.
- I haven’t been on vacation in 7 years! On a whim, I flew to Egypt all by myself. I checked into the hotel, but the air conditioner in the room wasn’t working.
I went to the reception desk with a translator app on my phone. I showed the phrase to the girl, and her eyes went wide. She called a coworker. He looked at it, and I realized the language on my phone was set incorrectly, so instead of “broken air conditioner,” I was showing some nonsense.
In the end, they didn’t fix the air conditioner, but they moved me to another, even bigger room. I was on cloud nine: sun, sea, sand, and just me...
- I was on vacation in Thailand. Once, I went on a tour where you could ride an elephant. People were supposed to sit in pairs, but I was without a partner. So, I had to sit with some guy. We climbed onto the elephant and got to talking.
It turned out we were staying at the same hotel and were even from the same region. We took a few photos together with his camera, but foolishly didn’t exchange phone numbers. I really wanted my pictures with the elephant. For several days, I looked for this man all over the hotel, but to no avail.
Finally, I saw him by chance in the city among the crowd. Since then, we haven’t been apart. We got married and now we’re raising a beautiful daughter. Fate is just like that — you find love where you’re not even looking.
- I spent a month traveling across Italy by myself, with no real destinations, just checking out whatever cities or museums or other places that looked interesting to me. I hiked a lot and stayed in some random places, but nobody was there to second guess my choices and I loved absolutely every second of my trip.
- First day at an all inclusive in Cancun, my waiter by the pool was an older guy by the name of Rene. We exchanged pleasantries over the day, me in broken Spanish and him in broken English.
Later that day, he finishes his shift, and brings over a sheet of paper to show me. He tells me his daughter is graduating high school, and is the first one in his family going to college in the US. To show her how proud he is of her, he’s written a speech in English, and could I help him with grammar and pronunciation? Which of course I would.
Rene was my waiter all week, and he would practice his speech every day, and help me with my Spanish. On our second to last day I said, “Hasta mañana,” he said, “No work tomorrow, speech!” And grinned. I wished him luck and we shook hands, and went our merry ways.
Finally made it to Antarctica. It was well worth the insane cost and travel time.
- At 23, I traveled abroad alone for the first time. I went to Barcelona without any maps, guidebooks, or knowledge of Spanish. But everything turned out wonderfully.
- Back in 2012, I went on my first solo trip to Thailand. I was living in Phuket. It was my first day there and at a late night BBQ up in the cliffs, just finished my food and this American guy walks up to me. “May I join you?” “Yeah, sure,” I said.
He was a 50-year-old, originally from North Carolina, working in Dubai as a teacher. He had been biking all over Asia solo for months with no concrete plan.
He pulled out a little scrap book and started going through the places and pictures and notes in it and started giving me tips on places to go, places to eat, places to stay, routes to take. I got some paper from the bar and started taking notes on these amazing hidden gems all throughout South East Asia. He took off in the morning and I never saw him again.
A few years back I traveled on a bike to one of the routes he recommended, eating at places he talked about, caves, lagoons, waterfalls, hot springs, you name it, he recommended it. It was a hell of an adventure, loved every minute, he recommended some amazing things and I’m truly grateful I met that American that night.
- I love traveling, especially when money is tight. Once, I embarked on a 3,000-mile bike trip. I made amazing friends and got in great shape. It cost me next to nothing.
But my family doesn’t understand my excitement about the journey and says, “With that money, you could have gone to Turkey for a week on a last-minute deal.” Well...
That’s the strange, paradoxical thing about solo travel. You go to be alone with yourself — and then the world quietly hands you a stranger at exactly the right table, on exactly the right elephant, in exactly the right Mexican poolside chair. You never come back as alone as you left.
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