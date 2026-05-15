11 Moments That Remind Us Empathy Can Repair Even the Deepest Inner Wounds

I got pulled into a small HR office right after lunch because someone reported I was “tampering with equipment” in the storage room. My stomach dropped when they showed me a blurry photo of me near a broken printer. I tried to explain, but my voice kept cracking because it really did look bad from that angle.

Then one of my coworkers walked in and quietly told them the printer had been broken for days and I was actually the one who logged the maintenance request first. The complaint turned out to be filed by someone who didn’t know the full situation and panicked after seeing the broken machine.

On my way out, HR apologized and said the report got escalated too quickly. Later that day, the coworker who backed me up left a note on my desk saying they just didn’t like seeing someone get blamed for doing the right thing.