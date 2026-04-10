15 Stories That Teach Us Empathy and Kindness Are Things Nobody Can Ever Buy

I spent a summer in the country as a teenager. I took a long walk and got lost. It was dark. No signal, no streetlights, no cars. I knocked on the only door with a light on. A woman answered.

She glared at me suspiciously. The first thing she said was, “Are you here to rob me?” I told her I was just a lost city kid with no phone signal. Her whole face changed. She wouldn’t just let me use her phone, she insisted on feeding me and driving me home herself.

On the drive, I realized I’d barely made it halfway around the loop. Her house was the last one for miles. After that, nothing but woods. If she hadn’t opened that door, I would have been walking alone through the dark all night with nowhere to go.