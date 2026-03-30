I Refused a Meeting on My Day Off—My Boss Wasn’t Ready for That Boundary

Hello Bright Side!

So yeah, this whole thing still feels kinda surreal and I don’t know if I handled it right. I work a pretty standard job, nothing fancy, but the environment has been tense for a while.

My manager is the kind of person who’s always in a bad mood. Like, you can feel it when he walks in. I’ve been low-key walking on eggshells for months.

Anyway. Last week, he scheduled a meeting on my day off. Not urgent, no heads-up, just plopped it on the calendar like it was a normal workday.