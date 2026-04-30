I Refused to Let the New Hire Steal My Role—HR Got Involved

By Friday afternoon, I wasn’t packing up my things—I was back in the executive system reviewing a revised, upgraded contract in my name. Ray had been moved to another division, and my manager had been put into a compulsory “management reset programme.” I’m still in the office, but things feel strained. He avoids eye contact, and a few colleagues seem to think I “went too far” to secure the position.

Have I permanently damaged my working relationship with my boss, and how do I manage a team that just watched me bring down their former leader?

Thanks,

Simone