I Refused to Train the New Hire After Discovering She Earns $25K More Than I Do

Dear Bright Side,

My boss made me share my skills with the new hire. (I’ve been with this company for 14 years, while the new girl has a quarter of my experience.)

I refused when I found out she’d make $25K more than I do.

My boss said, “Blame yourself! She was clever to demand more; you were desperate for the job!” He continued, “Look, if you’re not happy, you can leave. Nobody is stopping you!”

I smiled. I didn’t say a word.

The next day, everyone froze when I sent a mass email. It said:

“Hi team,

After 14 years, I’ve decided to take an exciting opportunity at [Client Company]. I’ll be stepping into the role of Partnership Lead, which means I’ll now be your main point of contact on their side.

See you on the other side.”

All the office looked shocked when they discovered I’d been offered a role at our biggest client’s company 2 weeks earlier. I was still deciding — until my boss’s little speech made it easy.

The best part? In my new position, my old boss would report directly to me on every major account. Losing me didn’t just sting — it could cost them their biggest contract.

My boss’s tone changed instantly. Suddenly he was warm, polite, almost desperate. HR even rushed to offer me the $35K raise I’d been denied for years.

Too late...

I said, “I’ve been planning my next move strategically. Still think I’m not clever enough?” My boss went pale. No response.

Now that I quit, and I am taking this new career step, I keep wondering: was I too harsh? Should I have handled it differently?

— Tania