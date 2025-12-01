I Refused to Answer Work Chats After 7 P.M.—Now HR Stepped In

Dear Bright Side,

My boss often sends messages in our work group chat after 7 p.m. They’re usually performance feedback, notes, or questions. I never reply, even though everyone else does.

Yesterday, he tagged me specifically, and I wrote, “I don’t work for you 24/7.” He just reacted with a thumbs-up.

The next day, HR sent an email to everyone. We all froze when we saw it. It said that there won’t be any work messages outside office hours anymore. The group chat would be closed.

Instead, once a week, each employee would have to stay an extra 20 to 40 minutes after work for an in-person performance review. They said this was to avoid bothering us at home.

Everyone was clearly annoyed by this new rule, and I had been pointed out as the reason for making them stay at the office more. I was just trying to stand up for our rights, but now I became the “bad person” on the team.

Was I wrong to speak up in the first place?

What should I do now?

Sincerely,

Kristin