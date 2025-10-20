I Refuse to Have the Lowest Salary Despite Being the Oldest on My Team

Dear Bright Side,



I (36, F) have worked at my firm for 9 years—longer than anyone else there. I’ve always done the hardest work, stayed late when needed, and handled weekend calls whenever a deadline was near.

I’ve poured my time, energy, and loyalty into the company, always making sure clients were happy.



But recently, I was shocked when I accidentally found out that I have the lowest salary in my team of 10.

I confronted my boss, but he laughed and said, “You get what you ask for! They’re better negotiators!”



I just smiled and left his office. The next day, everyone froze when I sent an email. I attached various job offers and messages from recruiters who’d been trying to hire me for years. I had been approached by several competitor firms, but always declined.

But now, I announced in the email that I’m giving my two weeks’ notice and leaving.



10 minutes later, HR called me in for an urgent meeting. My boss was there too, suddenly full of concern and apologies. They offered me a raise—one that would make me the highest-paid on the team.

But it was too late. I know they need me because many of their clients rely on me, so losing me would be a big problem for them. I told them my mind was made up.



Still, I wonder—am I being too emotional? After 9 years of hard work, should I stay?

Am I making the wrong choice to leave?





Sincerely,

Nancy