I Refuse to Have the Lowest Salary Despite Being the Oldest on My Team
Many employees work hard for years, hoping their dedication will pay off, but sometimes companies fail to recognize true loyalty. Finding out you’re the lowest paid despite years of experience can be a painful wake-up call about fairness and respect at work. One of our readers recently shared her story about facing this exact situation after discovering her paycheck didn’t match her commitment.
Nancy’s letter:
Dear Bright Side,
I (36, F) have worked at my firm for 9 years—longer than anyone else there. I’ve always done the hardest work, stayed late when needed, and handled weekend calls whenever a deadline was near.
I’ve poured my time, energy, and loyalty into the company, always making sure clients were happy.
But recently, I was shocked when I accidentally found out that I have the lowest salary in my team of 10.
I confronted my boss, but he laughed and said, “You get what you ask for! They’re better negotiators!”
I just smiled and left his office. The next day, everyone froze when I sent an email. I attached various job offers and messages from recruiters who’d been trying to hire me for years. I had been approached by several competitor firms, but always declined.
But now, I announced in the email that I’m giving my two weeks’ notice and leaving.
10 minutes later, HR called me in for an urgent meeting. My boss was there too, suddenly full of concern and apologies. They offered me a raise—one that would make me the highest-paid on the team.
But it was too late. I know they need me because many of their clients rely on me, so losing me would be a big problem for them. I told them my mind was made up.
Still, I wonder—am I being too emotional? After 9 years of hard work, should I stay?
Am I making the wrong choice to leave?
Sincerely,
Nancy
Thank you so much for sharing your story with us, Nancy. Your frustration is completely understandable—after nine years of dedication, finding out you’re the lowest paid on your team must have felt like a slap in the face.
Still, your next step matters a lot for your career and peace of mind. Here is our advice on how you could handle this situation:
Let your departure make a statement.
You get a better job for higher pay and your (soon to be ex) employer hopefully learns that loyalty is a two-way street.
You already showed strength by standing up for your worth. Don’t negotiate further, leave gracefully, and let your absence highlight your real value.
Send a short, professional farewell message to clients and colleagues to preserve your reputation.
Why it matters: Companies often learn the hard way that loyalty is priceless. Your calm exit will speak louder than any argument.
Use your new leverage before you go.
Well now you know what your old company is willing to pay you, go ask for more than that at the other job offer. Then take every client that is willing to go with you to this new company.
You’ve proven your boss underestimated you—now use that to your advantage. Instead of burning the bridge, tell HR you’ll stay temporarily if they formalize a leadership role or project autonomy, not just a raise.
Why it matters: You’ll turn a reactionary offer into a structured opportunity. If they refuse, you still leave on top, knowing you demanded real change, not hush money.
Build a new career brand around your experience.
You’re in a powerful position to reposition yourself professionally. Rewrite your résumé and LinkedIn profile emphasizing measurable results—client retention, revenue growth, or projects you managed solo. Add your 9-year tenure as a sign of dependability and long-term value.
Why it matters: Future employers will see you as a senior asset, not just another employee—especially since you left on your own terms.
Channel the betrayal into your next move.
Being underpaid for years can be emotionally draining, but it also proves your loyalty and stamina.
Look for companies known for transparent pay structures or open salary reviews. Mention your past experience during interviews to show that you’ve learned to advocate for yourself.
Instead of repeating the same cycle, you’ll choose an employer that aligns with your new standard—respect first, promises second.
Another reader also faced a tough situation at work after refusing to go to the office on a weekend during an emergency. Her decision sparked serious consequences from HR and divided opinions.
Your boss is a lousy poker player and now he has not only lost the hand he has lost the tournament. Wherever you go to work you can and will advocate for your own self much better than before. You won't have to steal clients either because they will be seeking you out. Don't let your old employer know where you are going to work as they may try to cause a problem.
MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU!
Your boss is 100% right! You need to fight for what you deserve. Nothing is free in life.