12 Pedicure Trends Nail Artists Say Will Dominate Summer 2026
Get ready for the biggest nail art trends of summer 2026 💅 From glossy gel nails and creative nail designs to modern French manicure twists, this guide explores the most stylish nail polish ideas, from nude nails to bold chrome nails and glazed nails.
Bright Turquoise Pedicure With a White Half-Moon
This vibrant nail color instantly brings tropical vacation vibes and feels perfect for summer 2026. The crisp white half-moon detail adds a modern twist to classic nail art, making the design look fresh and playful. It works beautifully with both short nails and gel nails.
Lemon Yellow Pedicure With Citrus Art
Nothing says summer quite like juicy lemon-inspired nail designs. This cheerful nail polish shade paired with tiny lemon slices creates a fun, eye-catching look that’s expected to stay popular throughout summer 2026. It’s a great choice for anyone who loves colorful nail art with a playful touch.
White Pedicure With Watercolor Purple Strokes
Soft watercolor accents can make even the simplest nail colors feel artistic and unique. The combination of a clean white base and bold purple brushstrokes creates an elegant yet creative look for summer 2026. This style is perfect for fans of modern nail designs and gel manicure trends.
Lilac-to-Yellow Ombre
Ombre nails continue to dominate seasonal beauty trends, and this dreamy blend is no exception. The smooth transition from lilac to sunny yellow captures the essence of summer 2026 while adding a soft artistic effect. It looks especially stunning on gel nails with a glossy finish.
Fiery Orange-Red Pedicure
Bold, warm nail colors are always a summer favorite. This orange-red shade feels energetic, confident, and perfectly suited for summer 2026, making it an ideal choice for beach days and vacations. The vibrant nail polish creates a statement without needing extra nail art.
Beige Pedicure With Gold Lines
Fans of quiet luxury nails and old money nails may appreciate this sophisticated design. The neutral beige base paired with delicate gold lines creates a refined look that’s expected to remain stylish throughout summer 2026. It also complements nude nails and minimalist nail art trends.
Black Marble Pedicure
Marble-inspired nail designs offer a dramatic alternative to traditional summer shades. The black stone effect gives this pedicure a luxurious feel while keeping it fashion-forward for summer 2026. It pairs beautifully with gel manicure finishes that enhance the depth of the pattern.
Tiffany Blue Pedicure
This iconic blue-green shade remains one of the most elegant nail colors for warm-weather seasons. Its fresh, clean appearance makes it a standout choice for summer 2026 while still feeling sophisticated. The color looks gorgeous on both gel nails and classic nail polish.
Lilac French Pedicure With White Tips
French manicure styles continue to evolve, and colorful versions are gaining even more attention. This lilac design with crisp white tips updates the classic French manicure for summer 2026 while maintaining its timeless appeal. It’s a perfect balance between trendy and elegant.
Strawberry Pedicure Design
Fruit-inspired nail art is expected to stay popular throughout summer 2026. Tiny strawberry details add charm, personality, and a playful seasonal touch to this cheerful design. It’s an excellent option for anyone looking for fun nail designs that instantly stand out.
Sky Blue Pedicure With Soft Swirls
Delicate swirling patterns can make simple nail colors look effortlessly artistic. The gentle blue shade combined with soft marbled accents creates a calming, airy effect that’s perfect for summer 2026. This style works beautifully with glazed nails and glossy gel nails.
Black Shimmer Pedicure With a Starry-Sky Effect
Sparkling finishes continue to inspire some of the most captivating nail designs. The combination of a deep black base and subtle shimmer creates a galaxy-like effect that feels both dramatic and elegant for summer 2026. This look is ideal for those who love statement nail art with a touch of mystery.
Summer 2026 nail trends prove that nail art is more creative than ever. From gel nails and nail polish classics to chrome nails, ombre nails, and quiet luxury nails, there’s a perfect nail design for every mood. Whether you prefer nude nails or bold nail colors, these ideas complete any summer look.