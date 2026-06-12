10 Pedicure Trends Taking Over June 2026, According to Nail Experts

The biggest beauty flex of summer 2026 isn’t a nail polish shade at all. According to nail techs, healthy-looking natural nails with a glass-like shine are becoming a major trend, with the focus shifting to beautifully maintained toes rather than color. It’s the pedicure equivalent of "no-makeup makeup"— and because there’s no pigment to chip or grow out, it stays flawless far longer than any gel manicure or dip powder set.

How to get this look: