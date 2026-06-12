10 Pedicure Trends Taking Over June 2026, According to Nail Experts
This June 2026, sandal season is officially open, and nail techs say the briefing from clients is unanimous: polish that looks expensive, not loud. Nail artist Lisa Kon told Women that this summer is all about “sheer milky tones, soft pinks and nudes, and high-gloss, almost glass-like, finishes.” Understated luxury, perfected. From high-shine “naked” pedicure and cloud white to champagne chrome toes and one juicy tomato red, these are the 10 pedicure ideas nail experts say will take over every salon chair this summer 2026.
The High-Shine “Naked” Pedicure
The biggest beauty flex of summer 2026 isn’t a nail polish shade at all. According to nail techs, healthy-looking natural nails with a glass-like shine are becoming a major trend, with the focus shifting to beautifully maintained toes rather than color. It’s the pedicure equivalent of "no-makeup makeup"— and because there’s no pigment to chip or grow out, it stays flawless far longer than any gel manicure or dip powder set.
How to get this look:
- Trim, file and gently push back cuticles, then buff the nail surface until it’s perfectly smooth.
- Massage in cuticle oil and wipe away the excess.
- Finish with one coat of clear high-gloss top coat — or a sheer “glass” gel for extra mirror shine.
Cloud White
Bright optic white had its run; the 2026 version is softer. This season’s whites are milky and slightly translucent — closer to fresh cream than printer paper.
The cloudy finish reads elevated instead of stark, it makes a tan look instantly deeper, and unlike opaque white nail polish, it never shows brush strokes or streaks. It’s the shade a nail technician reaches for when a client says “clean, but not boring” — and it works in gel, dip powder, or classic lacquer.
Aperol Coral
Coral never really leaves the beauty conversation, but this year it shifted. The trending version leans noticeably more orange than pink — think Aperol spritz rather than bubblegum — and it sits in that rare zone that flatters every undertone, from fair to deep. It’s the safe answer that doesn’t feel like a safe answer: vibrant enough for vacation photos, warm enough for the office, and forgiving enough that grow-out barely registers, especially in a long-wear gel manicure formula.
Champagne Chrome
Chrome is back on toes, but the 2026 take skips the futuristic silver. This summer, the look is champagne chrome — a warm, metallic neutral that catches sunlight like jewelry. It pairs with gold sandals and anklets the way a nude would, but with far more dimension, and the reflective chrome finish actually disguises small imperfections in the nail surface. Expect it to be the most requested upgrade at every gel manicure appointment this season.
How to get this look:
- Apply two coats of a warm nude or soft gold gel and cure each layer.
- Rub chrome powder over the tacky top layer with a silicone applicator until the surface turns mirror-smooth.
- Seal with a no-wipe gel top coat so the chrome doesn’t fade in sandals.
Blueberry Milk
If jelly finishes felt too sheer last summer, blueberry milk is the comfortable middle ground: a milky, semi-opaque baby blue with a soft, almost frosted depth. The milky base does double duty — it blurs any unevenness in the nail and flatters both fair and deep skin tones, which is exactly why this nail polish shade keeps racking up millions of views online. Nail technicians say it’s also one of the easiest colors to match between a gel manicure and a pedicure for a perfectly coordinated set.
French Ombre Tips
Classic French manicures aren’t going anywhere — they’re just getting a major upgrade on toes. The freshest version is the French ombre: instead of a sharp white line, the tip melts softly into a sheer pink or nude base, creating that airbrushed, lit-from-within gradient. Ultra-thin colored tips — coral, butter yellow, sky blue — are a playful alternative. You get the clean, groomed effect of French manicures with the softness of modern nail art, and because the base stays sheer, it grows out just as gracefully as the original.
How to get this look:
- Start with a sheer pink or milky nude base and cure.
- For French ombre, sponge white gel onto the tips, dabbing upward so the color fades into the base with no hard line; for colored tips, draw a hairline stripe instead.
- Finish with a glossy top coat to blend everything into one seamless gradient.
Hot Magenta
For everyone who finds red predictable and pink too sweet, magenta is the loud-but-polished answer of summer 2026. This saturated pink-purple is vibrant without tipping into neon, which means it works on short, natural toenails just as well as on a full gel or dip powder set. It’s the shade nail technicians keep choosing for their own pedicures — usually the most reliable sign a color has staying power beyond one fashion season.
Micro Daisy Toes
Floral nail art has shrunk — and gotten better for it. Instead of a full garden, the 2026 version is one or two tiny daisies on the big toe over a sheer or pastel base. Minimal nail designs keep the look grown-up rather than cutesy, and concentrating the art on a single nail means a quicker appointment and an easier touch-up. It’s the gateway nail art for anyone who’s never strayed beyond plain nail polish.
How to get this look:
- Paint all toes in a sheer nude, milky white, or soft pastel.
- Dot five tiny white petals around a yellow center on the big toe using a dotting tool or bobby pin.
- Cure or dry, then seal everything with one smooth layer of top coat.
Tomato Red
Every season needs one timeless anchor, and this year it’s tomato red — a juicy, slightly orange-leaning red that feels sun-ripened instead of formal. It’s warmer and more modern than classic cherry, it makes every skin tone glow, and it’s the single most repeated request nail technicians hear once warm weather hits.
Whether you choose classic nail polish, a chip-proof gel manicure, or extra-durable dip powder, this is the one shade that never misses.
Lavender Haze
Lilac has quietly become the new pastel pink. This creamy, gray-touched lavender is cooler than lilacs of seasons past, which keeps it from looking sugary. It’s the most unexpected “neutral” in beauty right now — soft enough to wear with everything in your summer fashion rotation, but interesting enough that people ask what nail polish it is. It looks especially fresh against silver jewelry and white linen, and it photographs beautifully in golden-hour light.
Which of these summer 2026 nail designs is going straight to your next salon appointment — the glossy naked pedicure, champagne chrome, a soft French ombre, or a juicy tomato red? Tell us your pick, and browse more pedicure and beauty inspiration before sandal season is in full swing!