10 Fresh Pedicure Trends Taking Over Every Salon Chair This June 2026
Summer 2026 officially belongs to the pedicure. Sandals are out, salon chairs are full, and the nail polish shades landing on toes this June span everything from sheer milky pink nails and sun-warmed coral pedicures to bold cobalt blue and jewel-toned deep berry gel pedicures. Whether you are drawn to quiet luxury neutrals, fresh modern nail art, or a dip powder finish that lasts the entire holiday, this season has something for every style.
According to a nail expert interviewed by Who What Wear, the biggest beauty and fashion theme running through June 2026 pedicure trends is colors that feel “optimistic, wearable and polished,” a shift away from restrained minimalism toward something with real personality. These are the 10 pedicure shades taking over every salon chair right now.
Coral pedicure
Coral nails are one of the most universally flattering pedicure colors of June 2026, sitting between pink, orange, and red in a way that feels warm and cheerful without being loud. Juanita Huber-Millet told Who What Wear that “peachy coral is always a summer favourite, but this season it feels a little softer and more refined, less neon, more sun-warmed.”
In a glossy gel pedicure finish, coral is the shade that looks especially stunning against bronzed skin and pairs effortlessly with every sandal in your summer wardrobe.
Lilac pedicure
The lilac pedicure has crossed from seasonal trend to essential summer staple in June 2026. Cool, soft, and genuinely versatile, it adds just enough color to feel intentional without committing to anything bold.
Celebrity manicurist Jamie Schneider confirmed to Who What Wear that “lilac is incredibly easy to wear on a multitude of skin tones,” making it one of the most reliably flattering summer nail colors for toes this season. Nail techs recommend a gel pedicure finish with a soft sheen for the most photogenic result.
Bright teals
Bright teal nails are one of the most eye-catching pedicure trends of the season, sitting between green and blue in a way that feels genuinely original on toes. A nail expert told Who What Wear that teal “is a beautiful, fluid, sophisticated fusion of aquatic green and deep blue” that is “so universally flattering across all skin tones,” adding that it looks “especially striking when paired with velvet or magnetic finishes, giving it a hypnotic, liquid-metal effect that feels both organic and high-fashion.”
Nail techs say it photographs beautifully in open-toe sandals and works equally well as a bold gel pedicure or a classic nail polish finish.
The Milky Pink
The milky pink pedicure is the most wearable and consistently requested summer nail color of June 2026. Sheer, soft, and universally flattering, it gives a clean glossy finish that grows out beautifully over a long holiday. Juanita Huber-Millet told Who What Wear that “customers tend to gravitate towards shades that feel both fresh and long-wearing on their toes,” with milky pink finishes consistently topping requests because they “give a clean, glossy finish and grow out beautifully.”
Subtle shimmer
Shimmer nails have found their most wearable and sophisticated form yet in June 2026. Ultra-sheer, transparent shimmer gels create a delicate, luminescent finish that catches natural light in a way that feels ethereal rather than excessive.
Works beautifully over aqua, teal and pale lilac bases, and nail techs say it is one of the most consistently praised pedicure finishes of the season — subtle enough for everyday wear and striking enough to stop people mid-conversation at the pool.
The Warm Beige
Warm beige nails are the quiet luxury pedicure color of June 2026, a grounded, sophisticated neutral that reads as polished rather than plain. It is the shade that looks expensive without trying, pairs with every outfit in a summer wardrobe, and flatters every skin tone without adjustment.
In a gel pedicure finish with a subtle sheen, warm beige is what nail techs reach for when a client wants her feet to look immaculate and effortless at the same time.
The Deep Berry
Deep berry nails are the moodiest and most unexpected pedicure trend of June 2026, a rich jewel-toned shade sitting between plum and raspberry that looks particularly striking against bronzed summer skin.
Nail techs say clients who book it once almost always come back for it, and that it works especially well in a glossy gel pedicure finish that gives the color real depth and dimension in strappy heeled sandals.
Bright Green
Bright green nails are having their boldest pedicure moment yet in June 2026. From vivid emerald to neon lime, this is the summer nail color that makes every open-toe sandal look like a deliberate style choice.
Nail techs say clients who try a bright green pedicure almost never go back to a neutral, and that it photographs better in summer light than almost any other shade on the menu right now.
Cobalt Blue
Cobalt blue nails are the most saturated and confident pedicure color of June 2026, a bold, vivid blue that makes every open-toe sandal look intentional. It’s the kind of summer pedicure shade that works from the pool to a dinner reservation without needing anything else to complete the look.
Nail techs say the glossy gel pedicure version is the most requested finish, catching the light in a way that makes cobalt look almost luminous on toes.
Primary Red
Primary red nails are the most timeless and most requested pedicure color of the season. A clean true red that flatters every skin tone and works with every summer outfit, it’s the shade nail techs say clients reach for when they want to feel put together instantly. No nail art required, no occasion needed. A glossy red pedicure in a precise gel finish is one that never needs justifying and never goes out of style.
Next article: 7 Tried and Tested Pedicure Trends Nail Experts Say Are Dominating Salons This June/July 2026