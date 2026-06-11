10 Fresh Pedicure Trends Taking Over Every Salon Chair This June 2026

Summer 2026 officially belongs to the pedicure. Sandals are out, salon chairs are full, and the nail polish shades landing on toes this June span everything from sheer milky pink nails and sun-warmed coral pedicures to bold cobalt blue and jewel-toned deep berry gel pedicures. Whether you are drawn to quiet luxury neutrals, fresh modern nail art, or a dip powder finish that lasts the entire holiday, this season has something for every style.

According to a nail expert interviewed by Who What Wear, the biggest beauty and fashion theme running through June 2026 pedicure trends is colors that feel “optimistic, wearable and polished,” a shift away from restrained minimalism toward something with real personality. These are the 10 pedicure shades taking over every salon chair right now.