11 Pedicure Trends Already Taking Over Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs

Stained glass nails are one of the most visually striking pedicure finishes generating real excitement in salons for summer 2026 — and the name captures exactly what the finished result looks like in direct sunlight. The technique uses fully saturated but translucent gel colour — most commonly in rich pinks, purples, and reds — that allows light to pass through the polish rather than reflect off its surface, creating a jewel-like glow that appears to come from within the nail rather than sit on top of it.

Unlike standard jelly nails, which aim for something soft and barely-there, stained glass goes deliberately deep in colour while keeping the transparency entirely intact.