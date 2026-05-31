10 Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs
Nail techs are usually the first people to know what summer 2026 will actually look like on real toes. Not through trend forecasts, but through repeated requests, packed salon chairs, and the moment the same nail polish shades and nail designs start appearing in appointment after appointment.
These are the pedicure trends taking over summer 2026 — the nail art dominating real salons right now, the colors clients suddenly can’t stop choosing, and the looks nail techs spotted long before the rest of the world caught on. It is shaping up to be one of the most exciting summers for toes in years.
Rich Girl Crimson
Rich girl crimson is the pedicure shade nail artists are steering clients toward this summer when they reach for a classic red on autopilot — and the difference between the two is significant enough to make the upgrade feel completely transformative. This specific deep, blue-based red carries a regal, jewel-like quality that standard bright red cannot replicate, sitting in a register that reads as genuinely considered rather than reflexively chosen.
Against bronzed summer skin, it delivers the impact of a bold red pedicure while looking considerably more intentional — the version of red that makes people ask what exact shade it is, because it doesn’t look like every other red they have seen all summer.
Gummy Bear Nails
Gummy bear pedicures — vivid, translucent, candy-colored gel finishes that look genuinely edible in the summer light — represent a distinct and more joyful evolution beyond the standard jelly nail trend that has already had its moment. Where regular jelly nails create a soft, barely-there translucence, the gummy bear version goes fully saturated and colorful while maintaining the same see-through quality, resulting in something that looks like a jewel has been placed on each toe rather than a simple polish applied.
Nail technicians say clients who discover this finish cannot believe how different it looks from anything they have tried before — the one trend of the season that generates the most enthusiastic reaction from everyone who sees it on someone else’s feet.
Ballet Pink
Ballet pink is the most delicate and quietly confident pedicure shade gaining ground in summer 2026 — and it sits in a completely distinct register from bubblegum, millennial pink, milky pink, and the other pinks that have already had their moment.
This specific shade references the barely-there blush of a pointe shoe: soft, warm, almost skin-toned, with just enough pigment to read as a color choice rather than a neutral. Nail technicians describe it as the shade that makes feet look genuinely elegant — the kind of pedicure that earns compliments precisely because it takes a moment to notice.
Indigo
Indigo is the deep blue-purple pedicure shade that is carving out its own significant territory in summer 2026 salons — and it sits in a completely distinct register from navy, cobalt, electric violet, and all the other blues and purples that have already been covered.
This specific shade carries the richness and depth of a dark dye, landing somewhere between a deep blue and a considered purple in a way that looks genuinely extraordinary against bronzed summer skin. Nail artists describe it as one of the most striking and unexpected choices currently on their recommendation list — bold enough to be unmistakable, deep enough to feel genuinely sophisticated.
Sandy Beige
Sandy beige is the warm, sun-kissed neutral pedicure shade that summer 2026 has been quietly building toward — and it occupies a distinct register from vanilla cream, opaque nude, and the softer neutrals that have already had their moment. This specific shade carries the warmth and texture of fine sand, delivering a natural-looking finish that photographs beautifully in summer light and flatters every skin tone without disappearing against it.
Nail technicians describe it as the neutral for people who have tried every obvious option and discovered that the most interesting choice is the one that simply looks completely effortless — the pedicure that looks like it happened naturally rather than being applied.
Powder Blue
Powder blue is the softest, most wearable blue pedicure shade of summer 2026 — sitting in a specific register that differentiates it from sky blue, icy cornflower, denim blue, and all the other blues that salons have covered this season.
This particular shade carries a chalky, slightly muted quality that gives it a vintage, almost nostalgic softness that harder blues simply cannot replicate — light enough to feel completely wearable for summer without disappearing, and refined enough to read as an actual design decision rather than a default. Nail technicians describe it as consistently one of the most pleasant surprises on the polish wall for clients who assumed blue was not their color.
Aged Brass
Aged brass is the warmest, most richly textured metallic pedicure arriving in salons for summer 2026 — and it sits in an entirely distinct register from copper, chrome, antique gold, and all the other warm metallics that have already been covered.
This specific finish carries the warm, slightly muted quality of old brass — not reflective and clean like a standard metallic, but rich and dimensional in the way that vintage hardware looks — and the result against summer skin is something genuinely striking and completely unlike anything else currently on the polish wall. Nail artists describe it as the metallic for clients who find standard chrome too sharp and standard gold too obvious — a finish that photographs like jewelry rather than polish.
Coral Chrome
Coral chrome is the most unexpectedly successful metallic pedicure combination of summer 2026 — and nail artists say the client reaction to seeing warm coral under a chrome powder finish for the first time is consistently one of the most enthusiastic in the salon.
The chrome layer applied over a warm coral base creates a finish that shifts between the warmth of the base color and the metallic reflectiveness of the powder depending on the light and angle, delivering something far more dimensional and alive than either element would achieve alone. Nail technicians describe it as a trend that surprises clients into loving chrome who had previously found it too cold — the coral base changes everything.
Burnt Sienna
Burnt sienna is the earthiest, most fashion-forward of the warm tones gaining ground in pedicure appointments for summer 2026 — and it carries a specificity and richness that distinguishes it from terracotta, persimmon, and the other rust-adjacent shades that have already been covered.
This deep, warm red-brown sits in a precise register that looks as though it was chosen with considerable intention — referencing the kind of pigment found in old paintings rather than the brighter, more saturated warm tones that have dominated recent seasons. Nail artists describe it as the shade for clients who want something unexpected and directional that still feels completely wearable against every skin tone in the summer light.
Rosé
Rosé is the pedicure shade that does exactly what its name suggests — sitting at the specific intersection of pink and pale red where a chilled glass of the wine lives, warm-toned and slightly deeper than blush but considerably softer than hot pink or cherry.
Nail artists say it occupies a register that no other shade on the current summer menu quite manages, delivering something that reads as grown-up and approachable simultaneously — the kind of color that works for every occasion from poolside to dinner without ever looking like it was trying too hard. Against bronzed summer skin it creates a warmth and harmony that feels genuinely seasonal and completely at home.
What’s Out This Summer
Multi-color confetti glitter — the mixed flakes of red, gold, blue, and green in a clear gel base that delivered a party-nail effect across most of 2022 and 2023 — is one of the most unanimously dated glitter finishes currently being retired from salon menus.
Manicurist Minerva confirms that “chunky glitters have taken a step back,” with the industry shifting toward finer shimmer that has “a bit more softness and fantasy” to it — which is the exact opposite of multi-color confetti, which is loud, visually busy, and reads as celebration-specific in a season that is entirely about considered restraint. The replacement is not no glitter. It is glitter applied with actual intention.
Cotton candy pink — the pale, saccharine-sweet pastel that reads as sugary rather than sophisticated — is one of the more quietly consistent redirections happening in salon conversations this summer. The issue is that it sits in an uncomfortable middle ground: not refined enough for the sheer and glazed pinks that are dominating the season, not confident enough for the deeper, more considered pinks that have taken over.
In 2026, the direction is toward “creamy neutrals and sheer pink shades” that “feel more modern and expensive-looking” — and cotton candy pink lands on the wrong side of that line. It photographs as sweet when the season wants warm, and flat when the season wants dimensional.
The ombré glitter fade — the classic pedicure technique that builds glitter from the tip down or concentrates it at one end of the nail — is one of the most consistently flagged looks that nail technicians are retiring this season.
Where it once read as a sophisticated way to incorporate sparkle without full coverage, it now sits between two trends without belonging to either: not restrained enough for the micro-shimmer direction, not intentional enough for the scattered metallic foil approach that has taken its place. The fade technique itself has not evolved since 2022, and clients who still request it are almost always redirected toward something that uses glitter with considerably more precision and purpose.
These are the pedicure trends nail techs are fully backing for summer 2026 — the nail art dominating salon appointment books, the nail polish shades that instantly made the season feel different once sandal weather arrived, and the nail designs bringing a little extra happiness to every step. The best summer pedicure is not a prediction anymore. It’s what is already taking over salons everywhere.
Read next: 10 Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs
Comments
Why is it so many 'articles' about feet? so silly??? who has an interest in that? besides quitin tarantino