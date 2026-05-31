10 Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs

Nail techs are usually the first people to know what summer 2026 will actually look like on real toes. Not through trend forecasts, but through repeated requests, packed salon chairs, and the moment the same nail polish shades and nail designs start appearing in appointment after appointment.

These are the pedicure trends taking over summer 2026 — the nail art dominating real salons right now, the colors clients suddenly can’t stop choosing, and the looks nail techs spotted long before the rest of the world caught on. It is shaping up to be one of the most exciting summers for toes in years.