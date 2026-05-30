10 Acts of Kindness That Teach Us the New Generation Still Carries Empathy and Happiness in 2026

I’ve spent years writing about human behavior, and the question I keep coming back to is this: why do we keep telling the wrong story about young people?

In 2026, the narrative hasn’t changed: that this generation is too distracted, too self-absorbed, and too online to care about the world right in front of them. But the more I looked at the research, the more that story fell apart. A UCLA study surveying 1,644 young people confirmed that when asked about their goals, most ranked “being kind” near the top, while “being rich” and “being famous” sat consistently at the bottom.

What that tells us isn’t just a data point. It’s a window into a generation that has quietly decided character matters more than status. Psychologist Sara Konrath’s updated research at Indiana University confirms it: Gen Z scores higher in empathic concern than late millennials — the generation we spent a decade praising for caring.

Parenting, compassion, and the instinct to show up for another person are alive in this generation. I collected these 10 moments from real people — shared across personal essays, firsthand accounts, and communities where young people speak without a filter. Each one stopped me. I think they’ll stop you too.