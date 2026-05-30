10 Acts of Kindness That Teach Us the New Generation Still Carries Empathy and Happiness in 2026
I’ve spent years writing about human behavior, and the question I keep coming back to is this: why do we keep telling the wrong story about young people?
In 2026, the narrative hasn’t changed: that this generation is too distracted, too self-absorbed, and too online to care about the world right in front of them. But the more I looked at the research, the more that story fell apart. A UCLA study surveying 1,644 young people confirmed that when asked about their goals, most ranked “being kind” near the top, while “being rich” and “being famous” sat consistently at the bottom.
What that tells us isn’t just a data point. It’s a window into a generation that has quietly decided character matters more than status. Psychologist Sara Konrath’s updated research at Indiana University confirms it: Gen Z scores higher in empathic concern than late millennials — the generation we spent a decade praising for caring.
Parenting, compassion, and the instinct to show up for another person are alive in this generation. I collected these 10 moments from real people — shared across personal essays, firsthand accounts, and communities where young people speak without a filter. Each one stopped me. I think they’ll stop you too.
- My sister got pregnant at 17. She came to me and I understood that she had already made up her mind about what she was going to do. I didn’t try to talk her out of it. I just said, “I know you’re scared. But I want you to know that the baby is going to change your life in a way nothing else ever will.”
She went quiet. Then she left my house without saying a word and I spent 3 days thinking I had said the wrong thing, that I had pushed too hard, that it wasn’t my place. I genuinely could not sleep. I kept replaying the conversation and wondering if I should call and apologize.
On the third night she called me at midnight. I picked up not knowing what to expect. She said, “The reason I left so fast that night was because I had already made an appointment. For the next morning. I cancelled it that night after what you said. I’m keeping him.”
I didn’t say anything for a while. I didn’t know what to say. She said, “I just needed someone to tell me it was going to be okay. You were the only one who did.”
She had been telling everyone else before she told me and nobody had said that. Not one person. Just that it was her choice, that she was young, that it was complicated. Which is all true. But none of it was what she needed to hear at midnight when she was 17 and terrified.
Her son is 2 now and she named him Gabriel. He has her mother’s eyes and his mother’s laugh and my sister is honestly one of the best parents I have ever seen up close.
- My son came home from his first week of high school and told me there was a kid in his class who ate lunch alone every day because he had just moved from another country and spoke very little English. My son’s friend group had been together since middle school and was not exactly looking to expand.
On Friday my son came home and said he had spent lunch with the new kid. I asked how it went. He shrugged and said, “He showed me photos of where he’s from on his phone. It was actually really cool.” By the following week 3 of his friends had joined them.
The new kid is now part of the group. My son never made it a big thing. He just saw someone sitting alone and thought that was a problem he could fix.
Starting to think that these stories are not real because the same exact story was told except not with a foreign kid
- My niece is 19 and works part time at a grocery store. One of her regular customers, an elderly man who came in every Tuesday, stopped coming in.
After 3 weeks she asked her manager if anyone knew what had happened to him. Nobody did. She tracked down the store’s loyalty card details, found his name, and spent an evening figuring out if he had any family in the area.
She found his daughter on social media and messaged her. The daughter replied within an hour. Her father had fallen and was recovering at home alone and had not wanted to bother anyone. The daughter lived 4 hours away and had not known. She drove up that weekend.
She messaged my niece after and said, “You are the reason I found out in time.” My niece told me about it like it was nothing. She said, “He was just always so nice to me. I got worried.”
- I was having one of the worst days I had in a long time. Nothing dramatic, just the kind of day where everything goes wrong at once and by 6pm you are running on empty and holding it together by a thread.
I was waiting for the bus in the rain without an umbrella. A group of teenage boys, maybe 16 or 17, were standing nearby under a bus shelter. One of them walked over and held his umbrella over my head without saying anything. I told him he didn’t have to do that. He said, “It’s fine, I’m already wet.”
He stood there holding it over me until the bus came. His friends said nothing, just waited. When the bus pulled up he handed me the umbrella and said, “Keep it.” Then walked back to his group like nothing had happened.
- I am 68 and live alone and last winter I had a bad fall that left me unable to drive for 6 weeks. My family lives far away and I was managing but it was hard.
The college student who lived in the apartment next door, a 21-year-old I had spoken to maybe 5 times, knocked on my door 2 days after the fall. He said he had heard me struggling with the door earlier and wanted to know if I needed anything from the store. I said I was fine.
He came back the next day and asked again. I gave him a small list. He came back with everything on it and refused to take any money for it. He did this every week for the entire 6 weeks.
On the last week when I finally had my car back, I tried to properly thank him. He said, “My grandmother lives alone too. I just kept thinking about her.”
- My father’s funeral was small and hard and I was not holding it together well. I am not someone who cries easily in public but that day I could not stop. I stepped outside to get some air and a teenage girl I had never seen before was sitting on the steps.
She was there for a different service. She looked at me and without saying anything slid over to make room and patted the step next to her. I sat down. We sat there for about 20 minutes without speaking.
At some point she said, “My grandpa died last month. It doesn’t really get easier, it just gets different.” Then her family called her back inside. I never got her name. But I sat back down at my father’s service feeling less alone than I had all day.
- My daughter is 16 and one of her classmates lost his mother suddenly during the school year. The school offered counseling, but this kid was not the type to go.
My daughter and 4 of her friends started a group chat specifically to check in on him every day. Not in a heavy way, just sending him things they thought he would find funny, asking if he wanted to come along when they were doing something, making sure he was never sitting at home alone on weekends.
They did this for months without telling any parents or teachers about it. I found out by accident when my daughter mentioned it casually. I asked how they knew to do that. She looked at me like it was obvious and said, “Because that’s what you do when someone is hurting.”
- My grandson is 22 and has been going to the same coffee shop near his university for 2 years. There is a regular customer, an older man, who comes in every morning and always orders the same thing and always pays in exact change and always sits at the same table.
One morning the man came in looking completely lost, could not remember his order, kept apologizing. My grandson, who was next in line, stepped up to the counter and said, “He’ll have his usual,” and paid for it.
He had paid enough attention over 2 years to know the man’s order. He helped him to his table and sat with him for a few minutes until he seemed more settled.
The barista later told my grandson that the man had early dementia and that his family had been worried about him coming in alone. My grandson just shrugged and said, “He’s always been kind to everyone in there. It was the least I could do.”
- My mother was in a care home for the last 2 years of her life. Most of the staff were stretched thin and doing their best.
There was one young nurse, maybe 24, who used to come in on her days off just to sit with my mother because she had noticed she got agitated in the evenings and that it calmed when someone held her hand. We did not know she was doing this until my mother died and this nurse came to the funeral on her day off and stood quietly at the back.
When I asked her about it she said, “She reminded me of my own grandmother. I just didn’t want her to be alone in the evenings.” She had been giving up her free time for months for a woman who would not remember her the next day. She did it anyway.
- My car broke down on a back road at night. I had no signal, no idea where the nearest house was, and it was getting cold. I had been standing there for about 20 minutes when a car slowed down and pulled over.
It was a teenage boy, maybe 17, driving alone. He got out and asked what was wrong. I told him. He said his dad was a mechanic and he had grown up around cars. He spent 40 minutes in the cold trying to figure out the problem, couldn’t fix it, but stayed with me while I used his phone to call for help, waited until the tow truck arrived, and only left when I told him I was okay.
Before he drove off he said, “My mom would kill me if I left someone on the side of the road.” I thought about that the whole ride home. Someone had raised that kid right.
So, you had no signal but he did? That happened to me, too (though I didn't break down.) My carrier had no coverage in a rural area I was traveling in. When I saw someone using a phone outside a little country store, I asked who the carrier was. Since I was gonna be there a few more days, I went inside and bought a cheap prepaid phone for my stay.