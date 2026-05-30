17 Summer Pedicure Trends Taking Over Nail Salons Right Now
Looking for the best summer nail ideas? These viral pedicure trends feature bold nail colors, shimmering gel nail polish, classy French manicure styles, and trendy nail designs that are dominating salons and social media right now.
Floral Pedicure
Floral nail designs are one of the biggest nail trends dominating every nail salon this summer. Tiny flowers on gel nails instantly make your pedicure look fresh, playful, and expensive. Pair soft nail colors with glossy gel nail polish for the ultimate vacation-ready look.
Yellow-Pink Ombre
This bold ombre blend is taking over summer nail ideas everywhere. Neon yellow melting into hot pink creates the perfect tropical pedicure that screams sunshine and beach vibes. A glossy gel manicure makes these nail colors look even more vibrant.
Gold Nails
Gold nail polish never goes out of style, but this summer it’s completely dominating pedicure trends. Metallic gel nails add a rich glow that looks stunning with sandals and sun-kissed skin. No wonder every nail salon is obsessed with this glamorous look.
Wave Nail Designs
Blue wave patterns are among the coolest nail ideas taking over social media this summer. These dreamy nail designs instantly give your pedicure a fresh seaside feel. Add shiny gel nail polish to make the waves look even more mesmerizing.
Accent Big Toes
Printed big toes with bright solid nail colors on the rest of the nails are officially dominating summer pedicure trends. This playful style keeps nail designs fun without looking too busy. It’s a perfect choice for anyone who loves modern gel manicure ideas.
Young Grass Green
Fresh, grassy green nail polish is one of the boldest nail colors taking over fashion trends right now. This juicy shade looks especially stunning on glossy gel nails. It’s bright, trendy, and impossible to ignore.
Bright Yellow
Sunny yellow pedicure shades are dominating nail salon requests this season, even though some might find them outdated. These cheerful nail colors make every summer outfit pop and look amazing with a glossy gel manicure finish. It’s one of those nail ideas that instantly feels happy.
Gold Rhinestones
Sparkling rhinestones are taking over nail trends and adding luxury to even the simplest nail designs. Tiny gold gems paired with gel nail polish create the ultimate glam summer pedicure. Perfect for vacations, parties, or just showing off cute sandals.
Emerald Shimmer
Deep emerald nail colors with a shimmering finish are becoming one of the most elegant gel nails trends. The glowing effect changes beautifully in sunlight, making your pedicure impossible to miss. This rich nail polish shade feels bold and sophisticated at the same time.
Sky Blue
Dreamy sky-blue nail polish is dominating summer nail ideas this year. These airy nail colors create a clean and refreshing look that pairs perfectly with glossy gel nails. It’s soft, stylish and effortlessly pretty.
Shimmery Red Nails
Classic red pedicure shades are taking over again, but now with sparkling shimmer finishes. This glamorous gel manicure trend makes traditional nail colors look more modern and eye-catching. It’s bold, timeless and perfect for summer nights.
Lilac Nails
Soft lilac nail polish is one of the sweetest nail trends dominating this season, though for some it might seem boring. These delicate nail colors look dreamy on gel nails and match almost every summer outfit. The glossy finish makes the shade appear even more elegant.
Soft Pink
Delicate pink nail colors remain a timeless favorite in every nail salon. This subtle gel manicure style looks clean, feminine, and incredibly classy for summer. Sometimes the simplest nail ideas become the most beautiful.
Snake Print
Snake-inspired nail designs are dominating edgy summer pedicure trends right now. This fierce print turns simple gel nails into a statement accessory. Metallic or glossy gel nail polish makes the pattern look even more dramatic.
Classic Red With Rhinestones
Red nail polish with sparkling rhinestones is one of the most luxurious pedicure ideas this summer. The classic shade mixed with shiny accents creates the perfect balance between timeless and trendy. It’s a nail salon favorite for a reason.
Indigo Blue Nails
Deep indigo nail colors are taking over elegant summer nail trends. This intense shade gives gel nails a dramatic and sophisticated vibe that stands out beautifully. Add glossy gel nail polish for an ultra-luxurious finish.
Tiny Polka Dots
Cute polka-dot nail designs are making a huge comeback in summer pedicure trends. These playful patterns add charm without looking overwhelming, especially on pastel nail colors. A shiny gel manicure keeps the look modern and fresh.
Whether you love bold nail colors, elegant French manicure styles, or playful nail designs, these summer pedicure trends are completely taking over this season. Save your favorite gel nails ideas before your next nail salon visit and get ready to shine all summer long.
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