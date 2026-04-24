12 Moments That Prove Kindness and Compassion Still Exist in 2026, Even When All Hope Seems Gone

My husband was adopted, but he doesn't remember his parents actually telling him-- it's just something he has always known. He has never tried to track down his birth family, however, perhaps because he knows just enough to satisfy his curiosity. He would have been conceived sometime in the spring of 1969, and he was born at a university hospital in Vermont. While most adoptions were closed at that time, his parents did briefly meet his birth mother during the "handoff." He says that his mother always suspected that his birth mother was a college student--and that she was probably sleeping with one of her professors (because, you know--1969). I guess as someone who has never experienced it, I can't really understand how it affects a person, but I know my husband says he's never had an ill feelings towards his birth mother, but he's also never had the desire to learn more about her either.