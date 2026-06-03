10 Moments From This Week That Prove Superheroes Are Just Kids With Big Hearts (June 1–7 Edition)

So I am the coach of my son’s (5) tee ball team. Yesterday, at the end of practice, his good friend got very excited and threw the ball towards my son, and accidentally hit my son in the face.

These aren’t like normal baseballs. They are very soft and squishy. However, it’s still a ball that has mass behind it, and getting hit in the face is not pleasant even for me. My son began to cry, which was okay, I mean, even if it didn’t hurt, which it probably did, the shock was something too.

His friend was also very upset, as I could tell he did not intend for this to happen, and it was just an accident.

So after my son settled down, we talked about it and then started driving home. He saw his friend walking with his mom home, they live close to the ball field. My son asks to stop so he can go talk to his friend.

My son then jumps out of the car and runs to his friend. I don’t know what was said, but he ended up hugging his friend, and he told me he wanted his friend to know that they were still friends and that he knew it was an accident.

My son amazes me on a weekly basis, but seeing him being so empathetic made me so happy. This world is seemingly falling apart, but seeing that small act of empathy and care for another human gave me a little bit of hope for the future.