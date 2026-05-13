14 Stories That Remind Us Kindness Isn’t a Mistake—It’s What Makes Us Superhuman

My father had died the day before. I had been staying in a hotel next to the hospital, and had been at his side with my sister for the better part of four days, getting back to the hotel about 10 pm. As I didn’t live with my dad, and my stepmother had... made things very difficult, I wasn’t able to go through his personal effects and decided to just fly home.

As someone with a severe anxiety disorder, I took some medication and went to the bar, as is my routine when traveling. It was some random bar in a tiny area of one of the LAX terminals, and it was packed with people. I really needed to sit, and there was one of those tiny bistro tables with two chairs available, so I took it.

An older woman with the air of a Florida grandma (carpeted rolling suitcase, floral blouse, white capris) asked if she could share the table with me. I don’t know what I must have looked like, but I really wonder if she knew I was grieving, thinking back on it.

She asked if I had been visiting family, and I said my father. She asked if it had been a pleasant visit, and I said “not really” and explained that he had passed away yesterday.

She spent the next 30 minutes asking me about my favorite aspects of my father. What he was like, what he did for a living, things he was proud of me for, my most treasured moments with him, and so on.

She was warm and genuine in her conversation, and kept remarking on how proud my dad must be of me, and how blessed he was that I could be there with him. Honestly, her gentle reflective questions helped me to find myself in all the numbness, and really appreciate the time I had spent with my father.

When it finally came time to part ways, she was grateful to have met me. I find deep meaning in events like these. So much so that it compelled me to post for the first time. It was such a powerful interaction.