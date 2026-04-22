7 Nail Trends That Are Officially Winning Spring 2026

Spring is the unofficial season of the glow-up—new wardrobe, new haircut, and (obviously) new manicure and pedicure. But before you march into the salon waving last year’s Pinterest board, there’s news. Celebrity manicurists and trend forecasters are sending a whole handful of beloved 2025 trends into early retirement for spring 2026. So here are the nail trends the pros say are officially over—and exactly what’s taking their place.