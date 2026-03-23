13 People Share the Kindest Thing They Ever Witnessed and Still Can’t Forget

I worked in downtown Chicago. My job started at 6 am. Every morning, I walked down the street to a coffee shop for the morning brew. At the entrance was a homeless guy who asked for change from everyone.

One morning I was extremely stressed, my wife was diagnosed, and we had no money. He asked me for change, and I told him that he’s out before me and he could use the morning to get a job and leave people alone. He looked at me and smiled.

I went to work and couldn’t stop thinking about him. I went back to apologize, and he was gone. Every morning for the next 3 days, I walked to the coffee shop, and he wasn’t there. Now I was worried my mind was playing tricks.

On Friday, he was there. I went straight to apologize, and he smiled and told me, “I know you were having a bad day. You are not that kind of person. For some, the bad times last longer than for others.”

Then he said, “I was thinking of what you told me. You are also correct, I can use my time in a better way. I spent the last 3 days applying to jobs through a program for homeless people. All I need is the next few days to collect enough to buy nice interview clothes.”

I spent my lunch buying him the clothes he needed. When I gave him the bag, he almost cried. I felt something hard to explain.

Several months later, I walked to the coffee shop, and he bought me a coffee. I learned so much from that day, and I will never forget it. We changed each other’s lives forever.