14 True Stories With Unexpected Twists That Prove the Universe Loves Playing Tricks

Curiosities
21 hours ago
14 True Stories With Unexpected Twists That Prove the Universe Loves Playing Tricks

Some things in life are too perfectly timed to be a coincidence but also too ridiculous to make sense. These stories capture those moments when everything lines up in the strangest, most unexpected ways. The kind that leave you confused, amused, and maybe a little suspicious of how the universe works. Because sometimes, it really feels like it’s playing its own inside joke.

  • I quit my boring office job and turned down a job offer in London to go live in Australia after visiting for a few days and loving it there. There was an issue with my visa which meant it expired 2 hours before I landed and was invalid. I had to fly to another country to get a new one so I flew to New Zealand but the backpacking hostel I was going to stay in was overbooked.
    They offered to put me up in an Asian hostel down the block and I agreed because I just wanted to get my visa and get back to Australia. I applied for my visa online as soon as I got to the Asian hostel. While I was there I met a super hot Japanese girl and instantly fell in love. We tried to communicate but she couldn’t speak English and I didn’t know any Japanese.
    So the next day I bought a Japanese phrasebook to chat with her. We went hiking, to the beach, the movie theatre and 3 weeks later I got my visa and she came back to Australia with me. I got a job selling didgeridoos (an Australian indigenous instrument) on the Gold Coast after a stint in Brisbane and she went back to New Zealand after 3 months because she only had a tourist visa.
    At the end of the year my boss at the didgeridoo place offered to sponsor me for a new work visa but the Japanese girl was asking me to meet her in Tokyo. So I quit the didgeridoo job and flew to Japan. I spent 6 months with the girl in Japan as a tourist and met her mate’s father who was a karate master. He offered to teach me karate so I got a new visa for that and stayed.
    Later on I married the girl, had kids, got a job at a private high school and bought a home in Tokyo. All because I was 2 hours late getting from the UK to Australia.
  • When I was a kid our class had a cake raffle in relation to Mother’s Day. I went around our area and sold tickets. People were so friendly and brought me in for tea and cake. I had a great time.
    We had ten cakes people could win and nobody I had sold tickets to won. I was so disappointed and angry I decided to bake a cake for the lady who bought the most tickets from me.
    I went to her house on Mother’s Day to give it to her. Turns out not only was it Mother’s Day, it was also her birthday and we delivered the cake in time for her birthday party. Best accidental cake gifting ever.
  • I used to spend my summers working in the office at a church camp in northern Iowa. I became friends with some of the people who spent their vacation there, especially this one little girl who would stay for two weeks every summer. I was sort of a big sister for the two weeks her family was there.
    Then came the summer I had my internship in New York City and I didn’t go to camp. I was sort of bummed that I wouldn’t see this girl. One weekend a bunch of us decided to go to Washington DC, and I wore my staff shirt from the camp; it had very distinctive stripes across the shoulders. We were in the Smithsonian and I felt someone touch my arm.
    I turned around, and it was that little girl who was my friend. She had her parents go from Iowa to DC for part of their vacation. They’d missed me at camp that year. But they didn’t quite believe her when she said she saw me until they spotted the stripes from across the room.
  • Not mine, but my friend’s story. Her cousin moved to Japan and noticed that someone in their building had the same last name (looking at the apartment buzzers or mailboxes or wtv). It’s a relatively unusual Moroccan Jewish last name, and obviously they’re in Tokyo so that’s pretty weird to begin with to see a non-Japanese name let alone the exact SAME name.
    So they knock on the door and are like “Hi... this is weird but I’m you’re neighbour and we have the same last name... are we possibly related?” And it turns out the neighbour was a branch of their family that had gotten “lost” — nobody knew what had happened to them.
    It’s a MASSIVE family with literally hundreds of cousins in the same generation, and this particular bit of the family had just gotten lost in the mix. The parents would have known these people’s parents, and so everyone got back in touch and they got reconnected with the whole rest of their family! I thought that was crazy... what are the odds?
  • When I was a kid, we used to drive past this old abandoned school on a hill on the way to the grocery store. I always thought it would be cool to make it a house and live there.
    Years later someone tore down the school and built a house there. I was an adult then and had my own kids and was living in a house with a leaky basement. As I was driving my kids to the grocery store, I would pass this house and think, it must be nice and dry living up on that hill. I bet he doesn’t have a leaky basement.
    Fast forward a few more years, I am divorced and remarried. We are looking to buy a house. A guy my wife works with is selling his house. It turns out to be that very same house on the hill. I live here now and am writing this comment from my nice dry house on the hill.
  • My mother and I had a thing where we would always tell each other “Be careful” before the other would leave somewhere. Once, I forgot and that day she was in an accident on the way home.
    6 months later, I forgot again. Again, an accident. So I never missed saying it again.
  • About 10+ years ago a life insurance agent was meeting with my dad at my parent’s house. My mom was busy in the kitchen and not involved in the conversation.
    Birthdays came up, and my dad yells out to my mom, “Hey honey, guess who’s birthday is [insert my mom’s exact birthday including the year here]” and my mom says, “Mine......?” And the insurance lady pops her head into the kitchen and says, “Mine, too!” So my mom and the insurance lady start chatting.
    Turns out they were born in the same hospital in San Diego, CA (this story took place in Northern California), over the years had worked at two of the same major corporations during the same years, AND even had mutual work and personal friends (like they each had photos of themselves at their mutual work friend’s house party but they just never personally connected).
    And then once they looked on Facebook to add each other they saw a bunch of mutual friends from random corners of their lives. It’s like the universe wanted them to connect and they finally did.
    10+ years later and they’re best friends, I even call her my auntie (they’re both blonde but my mom is significantly taller so they joke they’re twins separated at birth but my mom just took more nutrients in the womb, lol. It’s a small world.
JL C
16 hours ago

I went to school and graduated with a friend who had the same birthday and we were both born in the same hospital, same city, 2 hours apart. Found out at 9 years old

Reply
  • I was running late for an important job interview and spilled coffee all over myself right before walking in. Panicking, I rushed into the restroom to clean up, muttering under my breath about how this day couldn’t get worse.
    A woman next to me chuckled and said, “Rough start?” I sighed and nodded. She smiled and said, “Don’t worry, I’ve seen worse.”
    Later, when I walked into the interview room she was sitting on the other side of the table. I thought I had ruined everything. But she just smiled and said, “At least I know how you handle stress.” I got the job.
Bright Side
  • Cousin of mine was born in a hospital basement during a tornado. They named him after our grandfather because it was his birthday, and later found out that a local man with the exact same name died during the tornado.
  • My grandpa gifted my mother a necklace as a family heirloom several years before he died. She stored it up in her closet, on the highest shelf in a little box and didn’t touch it. Forgot about it, actually.
    The day he died, before my mom heard the news, she went to get a sweater from her closet and on the ground was the little box that the necklace was in. She picked it up and looked at it, before putting it away...a few minutes after, my grandma called her to let her know my grandpa had passed away.
    Nothing else in the closet was disturbed. I wouldn’t believe it if I hadn’t been there that day, it was very unsettling.
  • I had a dream one night about a girl I dated briefly like 25 years ago, and hadn’t spoken to since. In the dream she wanted me to go somewhere with her and I was busy. When I was done and I could finally go she said, “Sorry, it’s too late” and left.
    I got curious and googled her name the following morning while having breakfast, and the first result was her obituary. She had died earlier in the week.
  • After my husband of 50 years died, I felt completely alone. One day at the market, I bumped into
    a stranger. He snapped, “Watch your step, old lady!” I was about to shoot back, but his voice felt strangely familiar.
    I took a closer look and it turned out he was my high school sweetheart —the boy I had once been sure I would spend my life with. We hadn’t seen each other in decades. We both laughed. It was a little awkward at first but then we couldn’t seem to stop talking.
    As we caught up, I learned he had also lost his spouse not long ago. We had both lived full lives, loved deeply, raised families, but somehow, neither of us had ever completely forgotten the other.
    What started as a random bump in a grocery store turned into phone calls, then dinners, then something neither of us expected at this stage in life. Now, in our 80s, we live together. Who would have ever thought!
Bright Side
  • My sister has a story. On her way home, and curiously for no reason she could describe, turns down the wrong street. Has a strange urge to go into the dairy owned/run by a local Indian family. She’s standing in the middle of the shop, thoroughly confused about why she was even there when their little toddler shoots past her and out the door onto the busy road.
    My sister steps out of the shop and grabs this kid, feeling the wind blow past them as a truck drives by, narrowly missing them both. She takes the kid inside and the parents are freaking out but obviously massively relieved that their kid hasn’t just been hit by a truck. It’s the first day of Diwali and my sister still can’t explain what lead her to go to that dairy that day
  • I bought concert tickets a few months before the event and put them in a drawer. Fast forward to a week before the concert; they were gone. I desperately looked everywhere and turned everything upside down; even suspected that visitors to my flatmates could have gotten into my room.
    I knew it was ridiculous but remembered some childhood story where you could throw another object such as a glass sphere to point you to lost objects. I closed my eyes and threw a small object up; it landed between the furniture and the wall.
    I bent over to retrieve it and behold, a tiny corner of paper peeking out. The tickets had fallen behind the drawer and made their way down. I still can’t believe that actually happened.

The world can be a funny place but one thing stands true, kindness is what makes it go round. Here are 15 stories that prove compassion is how love shows up every day.

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